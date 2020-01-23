Doubting Russell's future in Scotland when he returns to France

advertisement

Finn Russell was told that he would not be selected for Ireland in the Six Nations opener of Scotland after he had not appeared for Monday’s training session after a late-night drinking session, the PA News agency understands.

The 27-year-old was disciplined due to a breach of the team protocol following an incident at the team hotel last Sunday.

Russell’s participation in the entire tournament is now in serious doubt after he rejects an offer to stay in the camp and helps the men of Gregor Townsend prepare for the Aviva Stadium collision this coming Saturday. Russell’s participation in the Six Nations is doubtful (David Davies / PA)

The Racing 92 non-conformist flew back to Edinburgh from London on Sunday, along with Saracens wing and national team colleague Sean Maitland after facing Heineken Champions Cup.

But once he reported to the Dark Blues team hotel, he went straight to the bar.

When he was approached by teammates and members of Townsend’s backroom staff, he ignored requests to stop drinking and later left the hotel to return to his parents’ house in Stirling.

Russell did not show up the next day, but reported later on Monday evening at their Oriam base on the outskirts of the Scottish capital. Then he was told that he would not be chosen for the Irish.

During conversations described as “positive” by a Murrayfield source, Townsend left it open for the 49-cap stand-off to decide whether he wanted to stay in Edinburgh and help his teammates prepare for the Irish outfit of Andy Farrell.

But Russell has chosen to return to Paris and will not be part of the traveling party that flies to a hot weather camp in Spain this Sunday.

The Scots welcome England in their second Six Nations game on February 8, seeking to keep the Calcutta Cup for a third consecutive year, and the Scotland coach has not closed the door of the former Glasgow star for that confrontation with the Auld Enemy.

But as it looks now, it remains to be seen whether Townsend’s relationship with his talisman can be restored.

The pair was famous last year in an angry rest period at Twickenham when Russell protested the tactics that allowed England to race 31-0.

It was Russell who inspired the dramatic fightback who secured an exciting 38-38 draw when he threw their original game plan out of the window and broke.

The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed the disciplinary action and said in a tweet: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further role in the preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, which has been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the camp of the week in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club. “

The news comes as a big blow to Scotland fans as they seek improvement after a disappointing World Cup campaign, which started with a 27-3 defeat by Ireland and ended in elimination before the knockout phase.

The in-form Adam Hastings now almost certainly wears the number 10 jersey in Dublin, but Townsend may be looking for reinforcements without other regular distance points in his team, although full-back Stuart Hogg played there earlier in his career and Northampton center Rory Hutchinson can also play in the position.

Glasgow’s Pete Horne, who won his 46th cap in the Japan World Cup, was a notable omission from the original team, while Duncan Weir regularly plays for Worcester, has not represented his country since 2017.

