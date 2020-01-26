Dotson, Azubuike Lift No. 3 Kansas via Tennessee 74-68 | National sport

advertisement

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – With only seven fellows available to coach Bill Self, Kansas made it through the foul straight away and got away with a win.

Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and the Jayhawks defeated Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. Azubuike was the only big man for the Jayhawks (16-3) after Silvio De Sousa was banned for twelve games and David McCormack banned two for their role against Kansas State on Tuesday.

“I thought today would be the easiest game for the week we had,” said Self.

After Azubuike hit the bench prematurely with two fouls, Yves Pons scored 3 points in a row to give the volunteers (12-7) a 14-2 lead and a 20-13 lead. Kansas replied when Azubuike checked in again and did a 12: 0 run at half-time with a 37:30 lead.

“This route when (Azubuike) really got out was a crucial point in the first half,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “I thought we would stay tuned at the end of the first half.”

Azubuike ended up with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Pons led the volunteers with 24 points, and Jordan Bowden came alive in the second half, knocking down three threes and ending the first half with 19 points.

Tennessee drew within three minutes in the second half, but Azubuike had one block and hit four free throws too late to keep the volunteers at bay.

Kansas: Pressure remains on Azubuike, whose early foul brought the Kansas offensive to a standstill and enabled considerable volunteer work.

Tennessee: Only three volunteers – Pons, Santiago Vescovi and John Fulkerson – scored a goal in the first half, and Tennessee turned the ball over 15 times. Despite the aggressive fighting, the volunteers were able to keep their distance.

After a 17-year tenure in Texas, Barnes returned to Allen Fieldhouse in search of an eighth win over Self. That would have given him the most wins by an active coach against the Hall of Famer.

Since Texas defeated the Jayhawks 74-63 in 2011, Barnes has been victorious at Allen Fieldhouse. In his direct wins over Self, he is still connected to Tom Izzo from the US state of Michigan.

“I love Rick Barnes,” said Self. “I think he’s great. I will always love competing against Rick’s teams.”

When the time dropped below five minutes to 66:63, Barnes entered Uros Plavsic to disrupt Azubuike, an inconsistent free-throw shooter with 42.4% of the season.

“Very subtle, it could have been the biggest game in the game,” said Self. “Because it gave him confidence after getting the two to knock down a few more.”

Azubuike ended the series with 6 out of 11 points, four came in the last five minutes.

“Those were big free throws, and you know what? Maybe we did it better today,” said Barnes.

With two wins this week, the Jayhawks should be number 3 in the polls next Monday, as long as Baylor can defend Florida as No. 1 and Gonzaga can handle the Pacific as No. 2.

Kansas: The Jayhawks are heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Monday to take over Oklahoma State.

Tennessee: The Vols host Texas A&M on Tuesday

This story has been corrected to show that David McCormack was banned for two games, not five.

