Doomsday Clock and House of X / Powers of X are the best-selling comics and graphic novels in December 2019

advertisement

Diamond Comic Distributors has announced that DC Comics Doomsday Clock # 12 was the best-selling comic book in December 2019, while Marvel maintained its position as a top publisher and also led the graphic novel list with its hardcover collection of House of X / Powers of X, Here’s the full breakdown …

SEE ALSO: DC’s Detective Comics # 1000 and Watchmen’s best-selling comics and graphic novels from 2019, but Marvel is the # 1 publisher overall

advertisement

Bestselling comics from December 2019

1. DOOMSDAY CLOCK # 12

2. X-MEN # 3

3. BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH # 3

4.DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: THE GOLDEN CHILD # 1

5. VENOM # 21

6. HARLEY QUINN: VILLAIN OF THE YEAR # 1

7. SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY # 1

8. INCOMING # 1

9. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN # 35

10. SUPERMAN # 18

Bestselling graphic novels from December 2019

1. HOUSE OF X / POWERS OF X

2. BATMAN VOL 11 THE AUTUMN AND THE FALL

3. WATCH

4. SILVER SURFER BLACK TREASURY EDITION

5. BLACK HAMMER VOLUME 04 AGE OF DOOM PART II

6. BOYS OMNIBUS VOL 06

7. GREEN LANTERN VOLUME 01 INTERGALACTIC LAWYER

8. DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY BAND 02 NO DEVILS ONLY GOD

9. My heroes have always been junkies

10.STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL 06 UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON

Publisher dollars / share

MARVEL COMICS – $ 37.89% stake; 45.60% share

DC COMICS – $ 33.55% stake; Share 31.35%

IMAGE COMICS – 5.91% dollar share; 5.93% stake

IDW PUBLISHING – $ 4.34% stake; 3.51% stake

BOOM! STUDIOS – $ 4.03% stake; 3.66% share

DARK HORSE COMICS – $ 2.67% stake; 1.87% stake

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT – $ 2.56% stake; 2.51% stake

VIZ MEDIA – 1.00% dollar share; 0.38% no-par share

TITAN COMICS – 0.57% dollar share; 0.51% no-par share

ACCIDENTAL HOUSE – $ 0.48% stake; 0.13% share

OTHER NON-TOP 10 – 7.00% dollar share; 4.54% stake

advertisement