While we are waiting for the release of Bethesda DOOM Forever In just a few months, here’s some juicy little news that should make you even more hungry for the franchise’s return.

I’m talking to THR, Eternal Director, over the weekend Hugo Martin compared the game to Evil Death II, Sam Raimi’s sequel, which increased blood, laughter and chaos.

“(Evil Dead II) was a big touchstone for us“Martin explained to the construction site.” If you look at something like that, there is the perfect balance between gore and slapstick humor, It doesn’t really take itself seriously. “

“I think this is our Evil Dead II,” he added.

DOOM Eternal was developed by id Software and is the direct continuation of DOOM (2016). As a DOOM hunter, come back and find out that Earth has suffered a demonic invasion. Destroy hell and discover the hunter’s origins and his enduring mission of tearing everything apart … until it’s done.

“Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you fight your way through the dimensions with the next jump in forward combat from first person.”

DOOM Eternal is set for March, 20th Release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

