Don't kick out the Zionist left so quickly - Opinion - Israel News

Even if the outcome of the upcoming elections is encouraging – d. H. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his camp lose – the profound and dangerous right-wing transformation of the Israeli public is not negated.

In order to be successful in the elections and to pool his block under one roof, Netanyahu hugged extreme right-wing politician Itamar Ben Gvir. The only reason he didn’t bring Ben Gvir to Likud was because of his fear of the dubious publicity that this move would have triggered. Ben Gvir is exactly the same as Likud legislators Miri Regev and Miki Zohar, and most Likud supporters would have accepted him as “one of us”.

To be successful in the elections and to unite the middle of the left under one roof, Kahol Lavan must put Yoaz Hendel on his list. Of course there is no comparison between Hendel and Ben Gvir, but one fact is inevitable: a centrist party that wants to be successful has to present the handsome and talented young man who is considered a “moderate” far right. Why? Because its leaders believe that the desire for a peace agreement, opposition to the annexation of the West Bank, and demand that nation-state law be repealed prevent it from being the dominant political force.

The election campaign does not focus on the core questions of Israel’s existence as a democratic state. Law speaks of annexation in a vague but consistent manner. Kahol Lavan does not speak about peace with the Palestinians or the repeal of the nation state law, not even vaguely.

Kahol Lavan is far preferable to Likud. Most of the citizens who are determined to overthrow Netanyahu want to strengthen Benny Gantz’s party and consider it an alternative. The last two campaigns clearly demonstrated that the bloc’s power was greater than that of the leading party. Likud has six seats behind Kahol Lavan and still forms a government thanks to the seats that the religious, ultra-orthodox right-wing Zionists and Haredim have received.

The merger of Labor and Meretz was decided to avoid endangering the center-left block. It was supported by most Kahol Lavan voters who believed that if one of the parties does not exceed the voting threshold (3.25 percent of the vote), it will prevent wasted votes. They have no interest in the success of the left-wing Zionist fusion; Rather, they see it as a lifesaver for Gantz.

But there are some voters who believe in the two partners’ views: renewing the peace process, two states for two peoples, repealing national law, social justice based on a detailed agenda, and honest leadership.

The decline of work is a sign of the times. It lost its power because the majority of the public felt it was irrelevant that its views were a thing of the past, that peace was not possible, that occupation was not a problem, but there was no sure way to get us out of it.

But those who think otherwise must maintain the power of the Zionist left as a possible alternative to Kahol Lavan. After all, there is no guarantee that the new party will be able to take all of its different positions and close the gaps between its components. The disappearance of Labor and Meretz means removing the only alternative on the left side of the political map.

Kahol Lavan has to collect votes from the soft right. Naftali Bennett is a very weak link in stabilizing the block to the right of the Likud. A week ago he announced that he was planning to establish a liberal national religious movement. A few days later, he accepted Bezalel Smotrich, who sticks to the values ​​of the killed extremist leader Meir Kahane, and the ridiculous and nighted Rafi Peretz. Even Netanyahu has encountered some opposition in the Likud ranks.

Gantz has to find voices in these two strongholds. The role of the Zionist left is to restore lost voices and become part of a strong bloc that will replace Netanyahu.

