Former All-Ireland winning captain of Cork Mark Landers wants the rebels to take the Allianz Hurling League seriously, but also accepts that this is the perfect opportunity for bloodplayers flying under the radar.

Landers said in the Dalo Hurling Show Allianz League preview: “I’m a big believer in the competition. I don’t like giving another district an advantage over you.

“It is hard to believe that it was 22 years since Cork won a National League. Harnedy, Hoggy, Bill Cooper, no medal in the national league, and there are only two serious medals a player can win – an All-Ireland and a league medal It was a great medal to win in our day and I would not reject it at all.

“For me, the competition should be used as much as possible for blood players. There are players who need game time. Instead of a player looking over his shoulder and getting the curly finger and saying that I only have 20 minutes …

“I watch Dan Rooley from Bride Rovers last year. He played in the league game against Limerick, it was a game that Cork won, he got half an hour the following week against Tipp, they were well defeated and he was never seen again. It has now disappeared from the panel.

“There are players who are really unknown. It is an advantage if they play alongside better-known, skilled players, but there are nuggets that should give players opportunities.

“The good under-21 and minor, I think we all know they will come through, such as Sean Ógs, Seamus Hickeys, Joe Deane. But there are a bunch of guys who don’t know unless you throw them in.

“Chris O’Leary for example, who had a very good Fitzgibbon campaign for Cork last year. Niall O’Leary. That kind of guys, throw them in a National League game, put them on a reputable player and you can test them. ”

Last year’s Allianz League winners will face All-Ireland champion Tipperary in a delightful opening game on Saturday night.

Landers says: “Tipperary is the All-Ireland champion, they play at home. I automatically feel that Liam Sheedy does not want to be defeated at home, even though it is not the end of the world.

“You can get over it, but being home and becoming a champion throughout Ireland adds a little spice.

“If you are in the Tipp dressing room, you say these guys handed us over last year in the Munster final, maybe we will do our best to win that.

“Limerick looks like they are ahead of everyone in the preseason, but that is a very attractive game.”

Landers believes that the appeal of evening competitions is such that the GAA should further spread the matches over competition weekends in order to maximize the number of attendees and the TV audience.

“You watch the Premier League – 20 years ago, all games on Saturday were 3 hours. Now you have the Friday evening game, the Saturday games, the Sunday games and the Monday evening football.

“The GAA for me will have to follow the same format. Because many people want to go and support their team and also watch neutral matches if you have the opportunity to play them for three days. It can be a Friday evening or Saturday. But if we want to promote our own sport against other sports, we have to look at that. “

This week’s podcast focused on the number of players who left the intercountry scenes early, with high-profile stars such as Philip Mahony, Peter Duggan and Daniel Kearney not available for the coming season.

“It’s a different era. The player that is now, compared to when we played 20-25 years ago, the mentality is very different,” Landers said.

“It started with the club game where the players left and with the colleges with the J1 visas. Fifteen years ago you had non-GAA players on J1s, then suddenly you had one or two GAA players, then it spread.

“Now it is the norm that when you go to college, you have been open by County Boards for three months in the summer because they are closing their summer season. I think we’ve created that vacuum too.

“But it never occurred to me to go away for a year, I would have missed it too much to take a year off. You wouldn’t think in those terms. But now it is the norm and parents also agree with their children and say ‘go away’. ”

