Don't expect parasite director Bong Joon-ho to ever direct a Marvel film

The Korean black comedy thriller parasite is the toast of the season with multiple awards and nominations at the recent BAFTAS, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Director Bong Joon-ho has had success outside of his home country of South Korea for the first time, and as with any new talented filmmaker, the esteemed author was asked if he would ever direct a Marvel film to which he gave the answer.

“I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me. I don’t expect any offers from them in the foreseeable future. From their films, I’ve enjoyed the films by James Gunn and James Mangolds Logan, and I think they’re great directors who do can handle such great projects. The film industry seems complicated, but I think it’s fairly easy for directors. It’s just doing the best you can. So I don’t think Marvel and I can do it are each other. I only feel that intuitively. “

A modest admission by Bong Joon-ho that Marvel is not interested in an Oscar-nominated filmmaker like him. Marvel has been actively working on adding even more different voices to the MCU. The prospect of a Korean master director adding his unique sensibilities to the mix is ​​therefore to be welcomed.

The statement seems to reflect Joon-ho’s belief that Marvel films mainly focus on spectacles on a large budget, a feeling that is not untrue, and his own lack of interest in directing such a film. parasite is not a movie that offers big action set pieces or noisy plays, but relies on tense atmospheric tensions and subtle moments to tell the story of a poor family who set out to deceive a wealthy family by deceiving themselves as high-ranking individuals.

It’s a far cry from a traditional MCU film, and Bong Joon-ho continued that he felt more comfortable staying in his own wheelhouse and making films on a smaller, more intimate scale.

“I felt much more comfortable with the size of parasiteWhen you make films under the microscope, you can be very meticulous and focused, and I really felt that this was the best fit for me. That is the way I want to delve into. I don’t think it’s about modesty or even fear. I think it’s about doing what I like best. ‘

At least for the moment it seems the MCU has to get by without bong joon-ho, while the filmmaker has to accept that he didn’t attach the Marvel tag to his filmography, and all that is left to do is countless international ones when collecting content Awards for his latest feature film.

Or better yet, who knows, one day we can see the two forces collide on the screen when Marvel Bong hires Joon-ho to make a film about a super villain who masquerades as avenger and deceives other superheroes about the position of the infinity stones to discover the low-budget, psycho-drama style of parasite, Maybe Marvel will finally get a coveted Oscar for one of his feature films. Diversity brings us this news.

