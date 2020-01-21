advertisement

Jeff Dowtin – Photo Credit: Alan Hubbard

Jeff Dowtin, the security guard from Rhode Island, has been so constant during his over three years in the Atlantic 10 that it is easy to take him for granted.

The Senior Guard achieved an average of 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.1 thefts per game in 17 competitions. Of course, Dowtin’s contributions have always exceeded numbers, from his elitist concern for the ball to his determined defense, his wise decisions, and his clutch-shot-making.

The biggest compliment Dowtin can give is that when you speak to him, it is clear why he became a point guard … and why the position of the point guard found him. It is natural.

Chris DiSano: What did you like about your execution and team play during your last win over La Salle?

Jeff Dowtin: In the first half we played with a lot of speed. Our defense rolled … and we started the 7-0 run where everything clicked. We found each other and moved the ball well. Towards the end the ball got stuck and we didn’t get as many stops and had to hold on and concentrate. The most important thing for us is communication and picking up your brother. When a player has nothing going on, it is important to always be encouraging. We were able to stay together even in bad times … and that helped us.

CD: La Salle plays a pretty stubborn ball and Ashley Howard is only a good young coach in his second season. It seemed like you jumped out in the first half, but then they did a decent job by using you to dub a bit and started seeing some drive and kick options. Then you adjusted yourself and were more defensive in position. Is that a fair assessment?

JD: Yes, in any case. We pride ourselves on playing aggressive defense, putting pressure on the ball, scratching the fast lanes and trying to distract people. We had a lot of runaways, steals and quick breaks. But towards the middle of the game, they tricked us a bit and, as you said, had a lot of drive-and-kick options and even a few back door cuts. So we had to change our pattern a little bit and maybe not scrape the inversions of the ball as much, but play the back door passes and play the drive and kicks. When we found out that everything was defensively good.

CD: Let’s look at Antwan Walker’s contributions. He is a solid mediator in and around the foul line / elbow zone and puts energy on the defensive. What do you see of him and how does he feel about comfort?

JD: His self-confidence has grown enormously in the last few games. And as you mentioned, he’s in this painting area, can make decisions … he’s a great passer-by from the corner / high post. It will continue to grow and feel more and more comfortable. As long as his trust stays where it is, it will be extremely helpful to us.

CD: You critically counted the distance in the game La Salle, as you have done in so many games in your career. Let us analyze some of them. First, regarding the care of the ball … You have been in all sorts of environments and situations with high impact. How can you keep your focus?

JD: It’s just that I’m willing to figure out the flow of the game and try to dissect … find out where I can get to my seats and find my teammates in theirs. On the course, as the point guard and leader of the team, you only want to watch basketball and limit sales. I think coach has this trust in me, where I can play for myself and others and help to end the game.

CD: You are a high IQ basketball player. Part of the impact on the defensive is your innate ability. They also combine these skills with the scouting report. Can you guide people through your approach?

JD: Our coaching team gives us a great scouting plan, we watch a lot of film and break up opponents’ tendencies … and one of the most important things for me is that in college basketball, many teams play ball-screen basketball. Guards leave the screens and make decisions or create opportunities for their teammates. So I try to read her eyes for myself and determine her tendencies to be one step ahead of the crime. It just shows that I watch a lot of films to track down these tendencies.

CD: This is great. Let’s avoid the current opponents … Who was the toughest former opponent, Atlantic 10 or otherwise, for you to scout and read? Did someone come to mind?

JD: You remember Jack Gibbs [Davidson] … he was probably one of the hardest guards to play against because he could shoot the ball so deep and then penetrate the paint and shoot a nice little swimmer. It was difficult to read. I had to disassemble his film a lot to find out what tendencies he had to go left or right. He had a nice little half turn that he enjoyed doing. I could find out a little bit that if he turns left he likes half the spin … so don’t try to catch the move, you know he’ll get the ball back in his left hand in a moment. He was tough; so just small things.

CD: La Salle comes all the way back to take the last game in the lead. You immediately drive downhill, cross the lane, pull on and hit a sweater. What did you see about the piece and your thoughts as it developed?

JD: They played in this 2-3 / 1-2-1-1 zone and we wanted to get their defense going. A screen came up and they iced it over. [The opponent aggressively forces actions so the guard cannot use the screen as intended.] After finding out that he had flipped his hips, I attacked the center with a two-drop stop to get the paint , Coach always tells me: “When you get into the paint, you always end up on two legs because you can make stronger decisions and have a broader base.”

CD: Can you guide us through the critical theft that you have left with about 1:13?

JD: Yes, I think they played the Isoah piece for Isiah Deas and caught it on the grand piano. We watched their film and one thing they like to see is to find a quick start and use this open page. So I felt and I caught that first move. Then he whirled around and tried to post. I’m not going to say I’m a big guy, but I feel strong for my size. I was able to raise him up a bit, I caught this second move and he tried to turn and turn and I got the theft.

CD: Okay, let’s say a few words … What do you think about the team’s game so far when you sit at 12.5pm, 4-1am? You have won three times in a row, including once in a row at the Siegel Center [VCU], where very few teams win. How do you feel?

JD: I feel confident. Trust is a big deal. I am confident in myself, confident in my teammates, confident in the coaching staff. I am very happy with where we are. We have to keep pushing and can’t be complacent. We still have a lot to do. We are chasing after a regular season with the Atlantic 10 crown and A-10 tournament championship and are trying to get another bid for the NCAA tournament. We set many goals and still have a long way to go.

CD: Duquesne comes next. 15-2, 5-0 in the A-10. Keith Dambrot has his team playing good ball and they have a working mix of veterinarians and young children. What do you think about the dukes coming to the Ryan Center here?

JD: This is a nice opportunity for us. Nice opportunity. They are currently playing at a high level and they will not get on anyone’s nerves. It’s a tough, tough team. It is a good opportunity for us and we will be ready for this game. We lost to them last year so the chip is still on our shoulders as if we had one to return. I think we’ll be ready.

Chris DiSano is an analyst and author of Atlantic 10. He was the moderator of A-10 Live! at Men’s Basketball Media Day and founded the former College Chalktalk. DiSano, named NBC Sports’ best basketball player, Atlantic 10, can be found on Twitter at @ CDiSano44

