Don't breathe two steps forward while the Original Writer is directing

Do not breathe 2 is finally moving forward. We originally heard that Sony Pictures / Screen Gems intended to produce a sequel to the 2016 horror smash just a few months after the theatrical release. The development of the project was slow, but now it has found a director in the form of Rodo Sayagues who wrote the original. Stephen Lang is also on board to repeat his role as “The Blind Man”.

According to various reports, Rodo Sayagues is supposed to give his directorial debut Do not breathe 2, Fede Alvarez, director of Don’t Breathe, got quite busy in the following years and will not return to the helm. Given that he and Sayagues have worked together a lot in the past, since they also worked on the remake of Evil Dead 2013, he seems like a logical choice. Sayagues and Alvarez wrote the script for the sequel together.

Fede Alvarez will produce the sequel together with the duos Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Most of the plot details are kept under lock and key, but the story is said to take place a few years after the events of the original and revolve around the blind man who lives quietly until his past catches up with him. It is unclear whether Jane Levy will repeat her role as Rocky, but it would make sense to bring this character back, considering how the first film ended. A title has not been officially confirmed either, but one of the reports suggests the title is Don’t Breathe Again.

Don’t Breathe is about three thieves in Detroit who like to break into the homes of rich people. The group learns of a blind veteran who won a significant cash settlement after the death of his only child. Assuming this makes him an easy target, the group will invade the man’s remote house in an abandoned neighborhood and soon fall into a trap. The three have to fight for their lives when this apparently helpless victim turns out to be quite formidable.

Don’t Breathe was released in August 2016 and has been a great success. The horror / thriller raised an impressive $ 157 million worldwide and was on a budget of only $ 9.9 million. It was also very well received by critics, as it currently has an 88 percent approval rating for rotten tomatoes.

Producer Sam Raimi praised the script for the sequel to Don’t Breathe and called it “the best idea for a sequel I’ve ever heard”. When I had the opportunity to speak to Fede Alvarez in 2018, he announced that they had a finished script for Do not breathe 2, but said that given his busy schedule, he shouldn’t be directing. Indeed, that has proven to be correct. It is not known when the production could start, nor has the studio set a release date. We will keep you posted as more details about the project are announced. This message comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.

Topics: don’t breathe 2, don’t breathe

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

