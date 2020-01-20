Don't Breathe co-wrote to make directorial debut in the sequel

advertisement

The Hollywood reporter revealed that Don’t breathe Co-author Rodo Sayagues will make his directorial debut in the sequel to the successful thriller about the 2016 home invasion.

Sayagues is a frequent employee of Don’t breathe helmer Fede Alvarez and the two also wrote the screenplay for Do not breathe 2who will see Stephen Lang’s return as a Blind Man.

Specific details of the plot are kept under wraps, but according to THR’s report, the sequel “is played in silent consolation with the blind man a few years after the first film invaded within your own four walls … until his previous sins caught up with him.”

Alvarez is said to produce Do not breathe 2 alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert from Ghost House Pictures. There is still no word about additional casting or a possible release date.

