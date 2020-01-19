'Don't Breathe' and 'Evil Dead' co-author Rodo Sayagues directed 'Don't Breathe 2'

advertisement

Fede Alvarez talked about a sequel to his exciting home invasion film Don’t breathe for a while now and the project finally got the green light this week!

THR reports that Alvarez will not stage the sequel. His replacement? Rodo Sayagues, the co-author of Don’t Breathe. Sayagues was also the co-author of Alvarez ‘Evil Dead.

The page adds that Stephen Lang I will be back as a “blind man”.

“Not Breathe 2 takes place a few years after the first film’s home invasion. The blind man lives in silent consolation … until his past sins catch up with him. “

Production is scheduled to start in April. Alvarez wrote the script for the sequel to Sayagues and will produce with Ghost House Pictures along with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert.

In Don’t Breathe, a trio of thieves breaks into a blind man’s house who isn’t as helpless as he seems. Jane Levy Stars as one of those unfortunate thieves, called Rocky, who survived their horrific ordeal. The same applies to the “blind man”. It is not yet known whether Levy will return to continue or whether the film will tell a completely different story.

