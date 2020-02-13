Does one of your children seem to like injuries? When my Nicolas was young, we had to take him to the emergency room so often that the nurses recognized him. We were seriously worried that the Ministry would show up at our door.

Nicolas never let a bump shrink on his head before another started. He broke his leg, broke his arm, hurled his own eyeball, had stitches on his forehead – and when he got into a plastic car once, he stuck all his limbs in and drove down a hill without braking. The car ran at full speed until it collided with a sidewalk and threw Nicolas on the sidewalk. We called him Two-Face for a while.

When I took Nicolas to the hospital for forehead stitches, he was four years old. Andrew, six, and Elijah, two, were with me. I was very pregnant with madalen. The waiting time in the emergency room was long. The little ones were restless and of course Nicolas was bleeding in my arms. I remember feeling pretty overwhelmed when a little old lady came up to me with a smile from nowhere. She looked me in the eye and told me she could see that I was outnumbered: could she help? She offered Andrew and Elijah a walk through the hospital floor so I could take care of Nicolas. Obviously, I’m not someone who lets strangers run away with my toddlers. But if you let your toddlers run away with a stranger, she’d be the one. It was small. It was old. She didn’t seem crazy. And I was desperate. It was the perfect mix.

I thanked her and entrusted my most valuable treasures to her. When we finally left the doctor’s office, the lady met us, held my sons’ hands and graciously returned them to me. Then she disappeared. I’m not sure she wasn’t an angel.

I can’t remember her face or if we were talking at all. I only remember that she was there and that she gave me and an hour of her time. She saw me in need and then did something about it.

I think of how often I see someone who needs this kind of help: someone who has trouble opening a door, carrying his bags and putting his angry child in the car. There are people everywhere who need kindness. But sometimes it feels strange to offer something, doesn’t it?

I see something so often, but I don’t want to assume that the person can’t take care of themselves. Or I don’t want to get involved, especially when it comes to their children.

I recently read an article by Julia Duin that talks about children with cognitive disabilities and the public disorders that sometimes occur. Cognitive disabilities, sometimes called hidden disabilities, can include things like post-traumatic stress disorder, fetal alcohol spectrum, anxiety disorders, or autism. A child looks like any other child, but something simple like a closed room or a sudden loud noise can cause a major panic attack and breakdown. Duin writes that bystanders call the police or the ministry more often before simply offering their help.

Of course, not many of us will feel particularly ready to offer something when a child is in obvious need. If a stranger’s child starts screaming and hitting the floor, we can just assume that the child needs some time out. But the point was that instead of criticizing, staring, or pretending nothing was going on, trying to reach a person and say, “Hello, I see your hands are full. Can I do anything to Maybe you are carrying your bags while taking care of your child? ”Can be a lifeline for a struggling parent who often feels alone and judged.

I was once the overwhelmed mother who was stuck in a small hospital room with three small children for too long. A woman saw a need, not even a great need to hit children on the floor, and she took a risk. She offered me up. And I remember her more than 10 years later for this one act of generosity.

Christ exhorts us to do to him what we do least. Since I sometimes like to remind my children gently of our rare “Aus” moments: “Can’t we be kind ?! Can’t we be human ?! Can’t we be Christian ?!” To be a Christian is to be really human to be friendly, in the non-sentimental sense of the word. Sometimes it means taking a risk, sometimes it means giving up money, leaving an hour of our time or our comfort zone. But it always means sacrificing ourselves like Christ to someone else who feels a little alone or judged.