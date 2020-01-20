Don't assume you already know Jesus, Pope suggests

advertisement

John the Baptist was surprised at the newness that Christ brought, says Pope Francis, because a true reversal came into Him. In all other religions it is man who offers something to God, but in Christianity it is God who offers his Son in solidarity with sinners for the salvation of humanity.

John manifests his astonishment and acceptance of this newness brought by Jesus through a meaningful expression that we repeat with every mass: “See the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”

Francis said we should learn a lesson from John the Baptist in this regard:not to assume that we already know Jesusthat we already know everything about Him. “

We cannot know everything about Him, the Holy Father assured, inviting us to “pause with the Gospel, perhaps even consider an icon of Christ, a” holy face. ” “

Let us think with our eyes and even more with our heart; and let us teach ourselves through the Holy Spirit, who tells us within: It is He! He is the Son of God, made of lamb, portrayed for love. He alone is burdened, He alone has suffered, He alone has atoned for sin, the sin of each of us, the sin of the world, and also my sins. All of them.

He took them all upon Himself and took them away from us so that we would finally be free, no longer slaves to evil. Yes, we are still poor sinners, but no slaves, no, no slaves: children, children of God!

