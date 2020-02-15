Oh happy day! Donny Osmond and his loved ones will be attending a wedding soon since his youngest son John is just engaged!

The 62-year-old went to Instagram on Saturday February 15th to share the big news with everyone. “Our youngest son Josh and his beloved girlfriend Summer got engaged last night!” The animator wrote next to a sweet photo of the happy couple. “We are really happy that summer is coming to our family! It was a perfect Valentine’s Day and an incredible start to Josh’s birthday weekend. “

“Happy birthday and congratulations Josh! Mom and I are very happy for you, ”continued the alum of Dancing With the Stars. “More pictures after the wedding. I’ll let her announce that. ” Check out the cute post below!

People were excited about the exciting news when they went to the comment section to respond. “Congratulations to your family !!! So happy for all of you! “one person raved. Another fan added:” Congratulations to both of you and what a lovely couple! “

The singer shares Josh, 21, and four other sons – Donald Jr., 40; Jeremy, 38; Brandon, 35, and Christopher, 29 – with his long-time wife Debbie Osmond.

It was the last few months for the young Osmond – in December 2019 he returned to his family after a two-year mission trip in Italy. “A wonderful reunion in Rome!” Donny took a photo of himself, Josh and Debbie. “After serving bravely as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy for two years, our son Josh will be returning home with us for the whole family. What a birthday! What a christmas! “

When Josh first embarked on his incredible mission, the hit maker and love were obviously sad that they couldn’t see their son for a while. “It’s pretty emotional for Debbie and me because, like we did with our other sons, we send our boy out into the world, but this boy never comes back. A man comes home,” Donny explained before his child settled “We know Josh will love the people of Rome and they will definitely love him.”

We’re just glad that Josh isn’t just back with his loved ones, he’s just started another new chapter in his life. Congratulations to the Osmond family!