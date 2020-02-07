Reactions and honors were incorporated afterwards Kirk DouglasDeath and Donny Osmond recently took a moment to remember the late actor in his own beautiful way.

“One of my favorite films as a young man was #Spartacus. In all my years in show business I have never collected autographs. The only exceptions to this rule were autographs from Tony Curtis and Kirk Douglas, ”the 62-year-old said on Instagram next to a photo on which he was holding the signed DVD film. “They both appeared on the Donny and Marie talk show. “

"Even though we had so many stars on our show, I never personally asked anyone to autograph except Tony and Kirk," he continued. "I had to take the opportunity to sign my Spartacus DVD. My hand-signed copy is a treasured keepsake in my office and no one is allowed to play this DVD – especially not now. «… #KirkDouglas was a real inspiration, both on and off the stage. He will be missed deeply. #ripkirkdouglas. Take a look at the cute post below!

People loved the kind words as they turned to the comments to share some of their own. “Wow, what a wonderful keepsake, Donny, loved this film,” said one person. Another added: “If I knew all the famous actors you know, I would have a lot of autographs. I would have been as impressed as I was when I met you.”

Many other stars honored the legend, including Danny DeVito, “The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That has a nice sound! Great to hang out with you, man, ”the Jumanji: The Next Level customers write on Twitter. William Shatner also agreed: “Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! “

Kirk died on Wednesday February 5th. His son, Michael Douglasshared the sad news on his Instagram. “He was a legend to the world, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, his commitment to justice and the reasons he believed in, a measure of all our endeavors represented. ” the Oscar winner wrote.

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad Catherine Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and his wife Anne, a wonderful husband, ”he continued. Well said!