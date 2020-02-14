Too sweet! Donny Osmond couldn’t help but praise his longtime wife Debbie Osmondin honor of Valentine’s Day 2020. The singer “I’ll make a man of you” went to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute.

“This is Debbie, my wife of almost 42, and the absolute love of my life,” wrote Donny, 62, next to a photo of the couple. “On Valentine’s Day, I want to publicly thank you for the irreplaceable influence Debbie continues to have in my life.”

The Masked Singer Alum, who had made a covenant with Debbie [60] in February 1959 and shared the sons Donald [40], Jeremy [38], Brandon [35], Christopher [29] and Josh [21] the blonde beauty in his long time continued to caption.

“She is not only the love of my life, but also my best friend and greatest confidante,” he enthused. “Between raising our five sons, running the show at home, spending time with our grandchildren and running a business, I really don’t know how she does it all.”

“Over the years, Debbie often had to cope alone while I was on tour and performing on the street,” continued Donny. “It is a very heavy burden and I am deeply grateful for a woman who is my team-mate in every way. She is the glue that holds us all together.”

Considering that Debbie has supported her husband’s career indefinitely, Donny was amazed when he teased some of his wife’s upcoming projects. “We decided a long time ago that we prefer not to put our personal relationship and home in the spotlight,” he said. “Over the next few weeks, however, she gave me permission to share some really exciting things she’s been working on for the past year and a half.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day Forever #Valentine, Debbie,” Donny concluded delightfully. “I love you with my whole heart.”

Given that his marriage to Debbie is so sacred, Donny doesn’t often tell of her decades-long love story. The Donny & Marie star, who first crossed the Fir Tree actress in 1975 as a teenager, recently gave fans an insight into their marriage.

Alaun Dancing With the Stars hosted a Q&A on Instagram Stories in mid-January, but shared a heartwarming response to a fan who wanted to know its secret to lasting marriage.

“I suspect many people are approaching marriage and wondering what their spouse can do to make them happy,” he said at the time. “I think the key to a successful marriage is to focus on what you can do to make your spouse happy.”

We hope Donny and Debbie have the best Valentine’s Day ever!