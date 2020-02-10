If only Donny Osmond was a member of our family! The five-year-old father gave his daughter-in-law Shelby the best birthday call ever when he went to Instagram on Monday, February 10th.

“We are lucky enough to call this clever young lady part of our family,” he said next to a photo in which Shelby hugged his 35-year-old son Brandon. “She has a big heart full of love. #happybirthday to our daughter-in-law Shelby! Enjoy this special day. 🎂. “

Just last month, Donny Brandon also wished a happy birthday. The 62-year-old singer shared a photo of him and his child on Instagram and wrote: “I wish my son Brandon a very good #HappyBirthday! I consider myself indescribably happy to call you my son. “

“It is remarkable how quickly the years have passed, but it is a valuable gift to see how you learn, grow and start your own family,” he continued. “Your mother and I love you very much.”

Not a day goes by when Donny is not proud of Brandon or his other children – Donald Jr. [40], Jeremy [38], Christopher [29] and Joshua [21]. When he found out that Chris had a new song called “Dreamer Donny did not hesitate to show his child some love on social media.

“As a father, I love to watch my children explore their passions and find their voices,” he said. “Our son @ChrisOsmondMusic has always been interested in the piano, but he felt that his perfectionist tendencies were a source of personal constraints as he grew up.”

“It was only when he was 20 years old that he wrote a song that would impress many around him. When he first discovered that he needed to share his feelings and influence through songs, he continued.” I’m happy very much to share with you “Dreamer”, Chris’ new single. He wrote this song about persecuting your own dream – whatever that may be – because you never know who is listening or watching. You can simply inspire them to pursue their own passions in life. “