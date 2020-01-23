Donny Osmond fondly remembers his variety show with Marie Osmond

advertisement

What a memory! Donny Osmond has done many incredible things in his career, including his wonderful variety show with his sister Marie Osmond – one he remembered recently.

The 62-year-old increased Instagram on Thursday, January 23rd, to rave about a very special episode of Donny & Marie. “#DonnyandMarie was broadcast for the first time on January 23, 1976,” the entertainer wrote alongside classic clips from the program. “I miss you and your playful gadgets today, @marieosmond! Do you remember the time when you threw me into a giant cake on national television? Yes. Me too. I haven’t forgotten either. When you least expect it … 😜⁣. “So funny!

People couldn’t help but rave about the post, as they replied in the comment section. “Oh my god! I remember sitting in front of my TV every Friday to watch this show. Loved this show so much. Thanks for the memories!” Said one person. “Marie is going through several hairstyle changes; meanwhile changes Donny his hairstyle, ”joked another big fan, to which Donny replied:“ Right! ”

Donny & Marie lasted three years and graduated on January 19, 1979. However, the famous siblings continued to work together – most recently in Las Vegas, where they have resided for the past eleven years.

“It’s official! Marie and I will complete our #LasVegas residency in late 2019,” the singer said on Instagram after confirming the news. “It’s a strange feeling to know that the end is on the horizon. Last night after the show, I couldn’t help but think about everything I’ll miss when it’s over. I’ll miss it every night with mine very talented sister performing on stage. She’s the best crime partner a guy could ask for. “

“I’m going to miss our second home, @FlamingoVegas. We’ve had the time of our lives here,” added Donny.

While the duo may not be working on a common cause at the moment, we cannot imagine that this will be the case for a long time to come. And if not, at least we always have incredible clips that we can look back on. “

