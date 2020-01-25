Donny Osmond ability: The Masked Singer star has an amazing fortune in the bank

advertisement

In 2008, the family duo worked together for a six-week show of their Las Vegas show that was so popular that it was extended for eleven years.

For the show, a stunning base salary of £ 1.2 million was reportedly paid annually.

In addition, Donny and Marie received a 40% discount on the gross box office.

advertisement

It was not the first time that the singer was leading a show on stage, because he had previously played the lead in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Toronto and Chicago.

In addition to singing, Donny has worked as an actor on the appearance of cameo in popular TV shows, including Friends, Diagnosis: Murder and Hannah Montana.

Donny has returned to presenting the American game show Pyramid, which he organized for two years.

He also organized a British version of the show in 2007 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host.

advertisement