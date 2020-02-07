Is that 2020 or 1920?

MSNBC regular Donny Deutsch on Friday in “Morning Joe” thought that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is taking part in the polls because she has a problem with “sympathy”. And his comments had women and men on Twitter

TWTR, -3.59%

urged him to maintain the “sympathetic” double standard between men and women in power.

“Is it a woman or is she? Or is it a certain severity for them that we want to invite them to our bedrooms and living rooms every day for four years? ”

This is a concern that he also raised last May when he questioned the selectability of Warren’s “tone and style” compared to Senator Kamala Harris, whose “power as a woman” he believed “for men and women women were much easier to digest. ”

And Deutsch raised his eyebrows in November when he called Warren “less likeable” again and admitted that he didn’t like her. He resisted sexist utterances and said, “Maybe I woke up too much, but when I say that someone is not likeable, I don’t bring in any gender. ”

German was not immediately available for comment. In his recent comments on “Morning Joe”, he warned Senator Bernie Sanders, who had also suffered from a sympathy problem in his candidacy. “(Warren) has the same problem that Bernie had. I don’t think it’s a gender issue, but a question of sympathy. I think we have to be careful, ”he said. “But I don’t think Elizabeth Warren’s problem was that she was a woman.”

Connected: Why Reese Witherspoon is sympathetically allergic to the word

Nevertheless, many viewers responded to his recent comments on Friday by arguing that such arguments can widen the likelihood gap between men and women. After all, voters in a recent Barbara Lee Family Foundation poll said they would support a male candidate they didn’t like as long as they believed he was qualified. However, even voters who recognize that they consider female candidates for higher standards admitted that they continue to believe women for these higher standards. The report noted that “Like it or not, sympathy is a non-negotiable quality that voters are looking for among female officials and candidates.”

Donny Deutsch on @Morning_Joe says the problem for @ewarren is not misogyny (because we had so many female presidents …), but – wait for it – IT’S NOT ENOUGH POSSIBLE.

– Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 7, 2020

Donny Deutsch’s Elizabeth Warren comments on Morning Joe kept asking me how he had the platform to spit out this nonsense. As if a man who said a viable candidate must be sexy can be trusted to tell us the role of sexism in choosing https://t.co/6RCUZoq1v4

– Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 7, 2020

I just saw Donny Deutsch “explain” to a woman on @MSNBC that Warren’s struggle is to convince people that she is eligible, not because she is a woman / sexist, but because she is “too strict” ,

It’s a shame that no one on @Morning_Joe stopped this sexist BS.

– Todd Stetler (@ToddStetler) February 7, 2020

#MorningJoe recorded a clip of Donny Deutsch from 2016 and just let him sing along in “Elizabeth Warren” instead of “Hillary Clinton” because this is certainly after the same misogynist B.S. he started it 24/7.

– LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) February 7, 2020

Some viewers have dredged a CNBC interview about Sarah Palin in 2008, who was recognized as a running partner by John McCain in his presidential race against Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In the clip, Deutsch equated Palin as “the new feminist ideal” and said that the then governor of Alaska was the perfect candidate to “sell a new concept: a woman in power”.

The interview did not age well. Among the ingredients that, according to Deutsch Palin, have made such a strong contender: she is a “super mom” and she is “sexy”.

“Men want a sexy woman and women want to idealize over a sexy woman,” he said. “They want to be women. Men want to mate with her. It’s that simple. “Check it out here:

I’m surprised that more people don’t comment on Donny Deutsch’s 2008 Sarah Palin CNBC video. Check it out and remember that it is NOT 1958, but September 2008

– BarryPiatoff (@barrypiatoff), February 7, 2020

,