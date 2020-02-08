When Lou Diamond Phillips made his Blue Bloods debut at season 9 premiere, it was planned to use his character only once, but star Donnie Wahlberg said everyone was so impressed with the seasoned actor that he needed to be bought back. Phillips’ Delgado character has been back three times since then and developed a surprising connection to Wahlberg’s detective Danny Reagan. In fact, Wahlberg said Phillips would stage an episode in the future and told about his personal connections outside of the camera to the Golden Globe nominee.

(Photo: John Paul Filo / CBS)

Delgado was first introduced as the criminal behind Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson) Muder in “Playing With Fire”. But in “By Hook or by Crook” he was bought back. In “Common Enemies” Danny Jose Rojas (Danny Trejo) really blamed Amy’s death and also killed Delgado’s wife. Suddenly two enemies found common ground as both single fathers, whose lives were marked by tragedy. In “Where The Truth Lies,” which aired in January, Delgado helped Danny put criminals behind bars, while Danny agreed to protect his sons.

“When Lou’s character appeared on the show, he was originally supposed to be killed in the first episode, so his body was washed up on the shore,” Wahlberg said in an interview with PopCulture.com. “We had such a good time working together that I spoke to the writer and said, ‘Why does he have to be? Maybe it is someone who looks like him and we can keep the character alive.’ And everyone responded so well to Lou on the set that she agreed, the author agreed, and she submitted it to the network, and everyone agreed, and now, I think, we have Lou back four times. “

Wahlberg said he has met Phillips several times in the past and has shown him increasing respect. They have even succeeded in what they have in common in their stories.

“Sometimes you just connect with someone,” he said. “I’ve met Lou a couple of times over the years and I’ve always liked and respected him very much, but we only have one connection. We both have been playing for a long time. We love directing. We both have similar relationships. ” Traveling through our family things. We have children with special needs. “

“We’re really close friends and I don’t care what they have to do to get him back on the show. I just want them to get him back on the show,” added Wahlberg. “It’s rare that you work with someone you click with so well and he’s great at what he does. I feel like he makes me a better actor and he makes our show a better show . “

Although it’s not clear when Delgado will be back on the show, Wahlberg said Phillips will definitely be back as a director.

“He has become part of the family so that he will direct,” said the actor. He also called Phillips a “great guy” and added that “everyone on the set loves him”.

While Phillips is best known as an actor with more than 140 credits for his name, he has experience as a director. He directed episodes of Agents of SHIELD, Fear the Walking Dead and Longmire. He can also be seen in Fox ‘Prodigal Son, which airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Blue Bloods is still broadcast on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

Credit: CBS