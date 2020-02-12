It is Jenny McCarthyWorld and Donnie Wahlberg couldn’t be happier to live in it! The beloved Blue Bloods actor put his wife in the spotlight when he recently spoke about her successful Hollywood career – especially about her appearance as a judge at The Masked Singer. While chatting exclusively with Closer Weekly, Donnie raved about how “proud” he is of his superstar spouse.

“You know, the show is so unknown and so many people were skeptical … I had a great feeling when they described it to me and when we saw the original version,” said 50-year-old Hunk recently partnered with Franks RedHot to celebrate its 100th anniversary before the Super Bowl 2020.

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“I’m just proud of her and glad it’s such a success,” Donnie continued sweetly, noting that it means so much to him that his 47-year-old wife – who has been a judge in the successful Fox Show is premiere in January 2019 – it’s doing incredibly well.

“You know what, Jenny is such a hard worker and many people don’t know how hard she works and how much effort she puts into what she does,” enthused the New Kids on the Block singer. “It is very rewarding for me, as a successful partner and as a husband, to see that she is successful and that she is doing well.”

Donnie also asked if he saw a future for himself on the show or not. “Would I do it?” Asked the Sixth Sense actor aloud. “I don’t think I would perform, but I would definitely be open to being there somehow.”

“She’s been asking me since she took the job to get on the show,” he continued, noting that he actually “said no the first time.” Jenny mentioned it. “I think they offered me to be an innkeeper in season one and then she became suspicious that I might have been in one of the masks. Because I told her I would have preferred to be an actress rather than a judge, and she said, “Oh really?” And a few weeks later, when someone appeared, she couldn’t find me and she became suspicious. “

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Although living and working together may sound a bit much to some, we have no doubt that Donnie and his blonde bombshell – who closed the bond in 2014 and proud parents of Jenny’s son, 17-year-old Asher, and Donnie’s children Xavier are. 26 and Elijah, 18, from previous relationships – would easily master it.

While talking to Closer before, the Wahlburg star revealed how he and Jenny kept the spark alive after five years of marriage.

“In every relationship and certainly in our relationship, it is important that you pay attention to small things and always make an effort,” said the beloved actor at the time. “You know, when we go to a place together, I take her hand – we just won’t go in and we won’t hold hands. When we say goodbye, we say,” I love you. ”

Reporting by Diana Cooper.