Local drugstores are reported to have little liniment and pain reliever as residents prepare to ride real, live donkeys in an upcoming donkey basketball game. The game will take place on Thursday February 20th at 7 p.m. at the Willits High School Gym.

The participating teams will be Willits FFA v Mendocino County Sheriff Department. All team players have trained extensively for this monumental event. Team coaches want to be physically and mentally ready. According to rumors, teams are said to have brought in professional rodeo bronc drivers to give the team players a few tips.

Donkey Sports, Inc. of Entiat, Washington, will provide the donkeys and officials. Donkey Sports officials will strictly enforce the rules against players who abuse the donkeys in any way. However, there are no such rules that apply to donkeys that abuse their riders.

Adult tickets are $ 8, $ 9 at the door, students in grades 7 through 12 are $ 6 in advance and $ 7 at the door, and tickets for children in k-6 are $ 4 in advance and $ 5 at the door. For tickets or more information, call Kelley Brackett at 459-7700. 1539th