Doncic, Hardaway lead Mavericks via Trail Blazer, 120-112 | National sport

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic’s pursuit of Jason Kidd’s triple-double record in Dallas will have to wait. That night it was about the 3-point shooting of the 20-year-old sensation.

Doncic spent the best eight-three points of his career on his way to 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Mavericks defeated Portland 120-112 on Friday evening to avoid being hit by the Trail Blazers.

Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists on the young Slovenian’s first chance to tie Kidd’s Dallas career record of 21 triple doubles.

As long as the next one comes before February 28, Doncic will have at least three times as many triple doubles before the age of 21 as the next person on the list – Magic Johnson at seven.

“It’s crazy,” owner Mark Cuban said before the game. “To pay tribute to J-Kidd, the game is much faster now and it scores a lot more points. So it’s all relative. What he achieved is just phenomenal.”

“We were suspended at the end of the game,” said Doncic, who came out 8 out of 3 with 8 out of 12 to help the Mavericks reach 20 out of 47 from a distance, compared to 9 out of 30 for Portland, which was an impressive win meant in Houston.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Carmelo Anthony had 22 for the blazers, which lost guard CJ McCollum in the first half with a sprained left ankle. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.

The Mavericks had to do without Doncic’s European buddy Kristaps Porzingis for the tenth time in a row because of pain in the right knee. The 7-foot-3 Latvian was excluded early in the day after a late scratch on Wednesday in Sacramento.

The Mavs kept Portland a safe distance in the final minute after losing 121–119 in Dallas in October when the Blazers made a key reversal in the final seconds of a foul against Lillard.

The blazers won another challenge to undo a foul call to Whiteside while lagging at six in the fourth quarter, but it was just before Portland missed five shots in the last three minutes.

“Every time we play in Dallas, we have one of those games,” said coach Terry Stotts. “Very competitive, teams get leads and another team comes back. Doncic is a great player and even better if he makes his 3. ‘

Lillard only had two points in the fourth quarter in a 1-6 shootout – after playing half of the game without McCollum when he was questionable himself due to an illness before the game.

“Of course, I think you get a little sick every time you are under the weather, which affects the ground,” said Lillard, who was 13 out of 25 and added 10 assists. I didn’t enter the game and thought, ‘Oh, I’m sick. ‘It was never an option for me to lean on.’

Before Doncic’s final 3, Hardaway hit the Blazers within five minutes after failing by 17 in the third quarter. He was 9 out of 16 from the field and 5 out of 8 from afar.

“Hardaway was great all night, great on both sides of the ball,” said coach Rick Carlisle. “Aggressive, dialed in, very focused and focused. The shooting was brilliant. “

Trail Blazers: F Mario Hezonja returned after missing two games with a back injury. He scored seven points in 19 minutes. G Gary Trent Jr. was excluded due to illness in the second half.

Mavericks: Doncic was called to Whiteside for an apparent foul on an apparently accidental elbow when Doncic drove in the third quarter. Doncic was not happy with the review decision, but Whiteside missed both free throws. … Doncic was fouled twice on the 3-point goal in the first half and missed the free throw the first time before scoring the second for the 4-point game.

The blazers will be excited to see how long McCollum will take a break. They played with Center Jusuf Nurkic all season, who averaged a double-double last season. Another great man, Zach Collins, has been out of action since his injury in the first game against Dallas – the third of the season.

“Usually the second day is the worst, so see what it feels like tomorrow,” said McCollum, who was injured while driving when his foot landed on Maxi Kleber’s foot. “

Seth Curry scored 16 points, including the only two field goals for Dallas in a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter. The buckets stood half a minute apart and answered baskets that drew Portland within five points. The blazers never came closer.

Trail Blazers: Saturday in Oklahoma City to end a trip in three games.

Mavericks: A three-day break without having to travel before the clippers take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

