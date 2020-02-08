A new photo of President Donald Trump appeared on social media on Friday, apparently showing the edges of his notorious orange tan. It quickly went viral and triggered ridiculous posts on Twitter. When the ridicule peaked, the president weighed on the trend.

President Trump turned to the wind in a photo posted on Twitter this week. It showed that his hair was blowing backwards, showing a ring of extremely pale skin that was normally covered. It was in stark contrast to the more orange tone that colored the rest of his face.

However, there was doubt as to whether the photo was real from the start. It was posted by an account called “White House Photos” operated by a man named William Moon, who described himself as a correspondent and photographer for the White House. According to a TMZ report, Moon’s name is not listed in the official White House press corps.

“Today (Donald Trump) danced with the sunset and high winds as he walked from Marine One on South Lawn to the Oval Office,” Moon wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The photo was widespread, and many viewers speculated whether it was real and tried to determine who the moon really was. The writer Timothy Burke later shared another version that showed the same shot with slightly different lighting. The skin tone contrast was still striking.

In the meantime, Trump weighed himself in and shared a black and white filtered version of the picture. He tweeted that it was “wrong news” and “photoshopping” and added: “But the wind was strong and the hair looks good?

Of course, this only caused more criticism for the president when users replied that he shouldn’t be so vain about commenting on his own appearance from his official Twitter account. Many referred to other issues on which the President had not made an official statement and compared them to this controversy in terms of scope and importance.

“The fact that you are so thin-skinned that you use your platform as a pot to respond to a picture shows that you are fickle and narcissistic and that you are a selfish sociopath,” one person tweeted.

“You are actually triggered by an image and you are the commander in chief, what the hell?” added another.

“Imagine you have a president * with such a fragile ego. But here we are,” wrote a third.

Later that afternoon, Trump returned to politically-oriented tweets.