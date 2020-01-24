Donald Trump's imposted image of Barack Obama illuminates social media

advertisement

President Donald Trump may be in the middle of an impeachment process in the Senate, but on Twitter a Photoshop image of former President Barack Obama illuminated the social media site. In the picture, Trump can be seen leaning against a wall, while Obama clings to the outside of a window and looks in with binoculars to see the current commander-in-chief. In the meantime, many people have commented on the post, and one user wrote: “Are you trying to approach a meme on @BarackObama? NEVER HAPPEN!”

It should be the other way around, Dirty Don. Obama from the inside, you are the eternal outsider. Always look in. Jealous. Feel insecure and inappropriate. I want to be “in”, but I know that I will never be. Bc you are ignorant. Incompetent. A scam. Slightly exposed. Frightened. #Trump card

– Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020

advertisement

“WTF with this photo? Donald Trump is obsessed with Barack Obama – in a really unhealthy and scary way,” tweeted another user.

“Trump can’t bear the fact that … 1. Obama’s wife adores him. 2. His children love him. 3. World leaders respect him. 4. He has won a Nobel Prize. 5. He is a successful black man . ” added.

Trump tweeted this from this photoshopping picture of Obama being kept out of his building: it’s plain and simple white supremacy on the parade. Who Trump is. And it’s another daily reminder of why we need #VoteBlueNoMatterWho to defeat him this November!

– (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 24, 2020

“Obama has better things to do than spy on your bathroom or whatever that place is, but don’t doubt that he has the strength and stamina to climb a building or mountain. He wasn’t just a loving family man “He gathered great brains to tackle serious problems. A great president,” someone else offered.

“Trump is obsessed with Obama! Obama is just retiring and laughing at this cheater who thinks he’s the king. I think Trump has a secret crush on Obama or something! Actually, it’s kind of creepy,” said one last User wrote.

When you asked Russia for help with your election campaign, it was the President’s duty. There was nothing in your microwave. The Republicans had a historic obstacle to judicial office under Obama. But the facts don’t fit your narrative to protect your ass. It’s okay. The truth always comes out

– ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 24, 2020

The impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump in the Senate are expected to be conducted by the President’s defense team in the next few days.

advertisement