Donald Trump's impeachment process: how to watch

advertisement

The Senate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump continue on Saturday, and US citizens can join in to follow developments live. The footage from inside the chamber is limited, but many news agencies devote the day to reporting and bubble analysis of the process. Below are your options to keep up with the historical news.

The U.S. Senate met at 10 a.m.CET on Saturday to continue the impeachment process, which is entering a new phase this weekend. The raw material from the Senate Chamber comes from C-SPAN, a non-profit public broadcaster that shows national political events without editing. The impeachment process can be followed on the C-SPAN cable channel, on the C-SPAN website, or on other streaming platforms such as YouTube.

For those looking for a little more contextualization throughout the process, most of the major news agencies devote Saturday’s reporting on impeachment. CBS News will stream the trial version on television, on CBS All Access and on platforms such as YouTube. It will also be seen on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC News and PBS. Various other livestreams are available online, many of which are free.

advertisement

Even those who are not at home can watch how many news agencies provide free streams of the platform on social media. C-SPAN, Time, Reuters and many others send the trial version in some cases on Twitter, Facebook and even Instagram.

It should be noted that the impeachment proceedings have a very limited scope. According to a Washington Post report, footage from the Senate room is being provided by government cameras, since even the usual C-SPAN teams are excluded from the trial. For this reason, the reporting mostly consisted of a continuous setting of the podium at the front of the room.

No other recording devices are allowed in the chamber, including still images. Margaret Sullivan, of the Post, “there can be little doubt that these restrictive rules are the brainchild of Senate Mitch McConnell,” the Kentucky Republican senator. His goal is to “make the process appear as boring and pale as possible”.

Even some of the Senators in the Chamber are disappointed with these restrictions, including New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich.

“To limit the press, the ability of the American people to learn about the character and behavior of their elected leaders must be limited,” wrote Heinrich in a letter to the Senate NCO.

The impeachment process began on Saturday at 10 a.m. It can be late into the night, depending on how quickly the senators make decisions.

advertisement