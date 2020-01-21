Donald Trump tweets three words during impeachment

advertisement

After President Donald Trump was indicted by the US House of Representatives, his trial in the Senate begins. Supervised by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, a majority of 67 senators would be needed to vote for his impeachment. In the meantime, Trump tweeted three words (in capital letters) during today’s procedure.

READ THE TRANScripts!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

As expected, the responses to the President’s tweet were very different. His supporters scolded the “hoax” charge in the House of Representatives while his opponents demanded his resignation.

The transcripts refer to the call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the summer. He is said to have deliberately planned to hold back aid to the country in exchange for dirt for Joe Biden, his possible democratic opponent in the elections this year. Last month, Parliament voted to indict Trump on two points: abuse of power and congressional obstruction.

Given that the votes in the House of Representatives were almost entirely partisan and the Republicans held 53 out of 100 seats in the Senate, it is unlikely that he will be removed from office with 67 votes.

Trump offered another all-caps tweet last week about his feelings of impeachment, but when he made the repeated proclamation that he was “making a perfect phone call,” a meme arose.

That same week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the list of House Democrats who will chair the Senate trial. Representative Adam Schiff from California, Jerry Nadler from New York; Hakeem Jeffries from New York; Jason Crow from Colorado; Zoe Lofgren from California; Val Demings of Florida; and Sylvia Garcia from Texas will “lead” the process.

At a press conference last week, Pelosi said the hearings were “about the United States Constitution and it is important that the president knows and Putin knows that American voters – voters in America – should decide who our president is.”

Following the announcement, Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell described the upcoming process as “the most serious process our constitution is considering”. In the meantime, Trump tweeted that it was “another fraud” by the Democratic Party.

Here you can read how you can follow the Senate process online.

