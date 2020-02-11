President Donald Trump posted a pretty, pretty confusing video on his Twitter account. On Monday evening, the 45th President tweeted a 27-second clip of Curb Your Enthusiasm along with a general statement from “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP”. The clip shows Larry (Larry David) how he can barely avoid dealing with traffic with an outlaw biker type by putting on a MAGA cap.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

The clip itself comes from the first episode of the tenth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Happy New Year”, which premiered on HBO just last month. As a result, Larry uses the MAGA hat to avoid all conversations with people he would rather avoid altogether. Which, given the nature of its character, is as good as everyone.

Suffice it to say that the whole thing was received with overwhelming confusion.

“He doesn’t notice that this makes fun of Trump supporters,” wrote one user, while another tweeted that “you left out the part where he wears this hat to clear a room.” Another third indicated that Trump simply didn’t understand the joke, as Larry later described the MAGA cap as “a great human repellent” later in this episode.

This is not the first time Trump has used an HBO series for political purposes. In 2018, he shared a Game of Thrones-inspired meme, asking the network to say that the president “would prefer that our brand not be misused for political purposes.”

Trump also caused another small online fiasco at the weekend when he looked at the notorious ‘Orange Face’ photo that went online online last week. The photo in question shows the president in windy weather, and his blown-back hair shows a significant change in the color of his face at the edges.

“That was photoshoppt, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Is there anything to humiliate,” Trump tweeted in response to the ordeal.

Already in January, Trump managed to inspire a whole meme after tweeting (again in capital letters) about the “PERFECT PHONE CALL” in relation to the conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy last summer and from to which he was charged the US House of Representatives late last year, although he was just acquitted by the Senate.

By the way, David regularly portrays Trump’s potential election opponent Bernie Sanders in Saturday Night Live. The Hill also noted that the co-creator and star from Seinfeld donated to Pete Buttigieg’s campaign last year.