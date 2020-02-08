On Saturday, President Donald Trump interfered in a viral photo of him that was spread on Twitter and called it “bad news”. The picture showed the president with his hair puffed back and apparently the clear edge of his tan. After almost 24 hours online, the president tried to refute the photo.

Trump is known for his unconventional behavior on the Internet, but many saw Saturday’s tweet about his own appearance as particularly striking. It was a photo originally posted by an account called “White House Photos” operated by a man named William Moon.

The picture of Moon showed the President walking against the wind. His hair blew back, revealing pale skin on his temples and forehead. The photo went through a brief viral phase in which users commented on how strong the contrast between the two skin tones was.

(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump himself finally weighed in on Saturday afternoon. He retweeted a copy of the image, which had been black and white filtered, and said it was “obviously photoshoppt”.

“But the wind was strong and the hair looks good? he added.

Professional journalists were also seen in the photo, some speculating that the brightness or color balance may have changed in the version released by Moon. Still, the photo from the White House Press Corps is available from Getty Images, and the color contrast in the original is hardly less noticeable than in the Moon version.

More fake news. This was photoshoppt, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to be humiliated! https://t.co/t8ptYMCYHf

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Many users asked the president to use his official online platform to defend his own image. Some even referred to other issues on which the President had not commented and compared them to this important personal debacle.

“Do you have any idea how ridiculous you sound?” One person tweeted.

“I don’t care what you look like, because the real ugliness is inside,” added another.

Maybe you were born with it, maybe it is Maybelline? pic.twitter.com/HZmgyvZDKv

– D Villella (@dvillella) February 8, 2020

“It was taken by the White House photographer. Has he already been fired? If you think the wind made your hair look good, you absolutely have to go to Walter Reed!” wrote a third.

Trump was notorious for her tan and unique hair growth long before he became president. He has been the subject of cartoons and caricatures for decades and goes back to his time at The Apprentice and other forms of pop culture.

Trump’s tan has proven to be artificial in the past. Just last December, a Snopes report confirmed that the president’s tan wasn’t real. It was attributed to makeup in this case, although bronzer or spray tan is another common assumption.