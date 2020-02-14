Donald Trump Jr. has given his two cents for the Jussie Smollet affair. The former empire star was brought up on Tuesday for six new charges of disorderly behavior that resulted from allegedly falling victim to an attack in early 2019. While there was evidence that Smollet had arranged the attacks himself, hence the new charges, the president’s son appears to be convinced.

Speaking to TMZ, Trump Jr. said Smollet was a “decent actor” but a terrible writer, which clearly implies that he staged the entire attack against him.

Wednesday of this week, it was reported that Smollet had been indicted by a special prosecutor in Chicago and is scheduled to stand trial on February 24.

The charges go back to Smollet, who told the Chicago police in January last year that he had been attacked by two men while facing racist and homophobic insults. Prosecutors alleged that the actor faked the attack to help his career and claimed he had contacted two of his alleged attackers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, who are of Nigerian descent. Both claimed that Smollett paid them to carry out the attack, and when the news came out it cost him his role in the Empire.

After Smollett was later arrested, he was given a disorderly charge for filing a false police report, although the charge was dropped in March without much comment. That is, except for the Mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emmanual, who angrily described the verdict as “whitewash of justice” and “politically motivated.”

“From top to bottom, this is not on par,” he added.

CBS News also reported that Smollett agreed to let the city of Chicago keep its $ 10,000 bail.

The new charges were released by a large Cook County jury after a six-month investigation by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb. His extensive investigation began to investigate why the charges were dropped. The new indictment arose from Webb’s work and was pronounced by the grand jury. Apparently, Webb started his investigation from scratch, trying to ignore the Smollett media circus after the attacks.

Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx and her treatment of the case are also under investigation by Webb while she is currently seeking re-election in Cook County.