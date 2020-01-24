advertisement

Donald Trump was dragged by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory under pressure from lawyer Rudy Giuliani that led to his abuse of power and accusation, prosecutors of the Democratic House said Thursday.

The claim came when the Democrats pushed their case for a second day for skeptical Republican Senate jurors to the president’s eviction process.

The Democrats showed video footage of the nation’s best FBI officials and home security officials who warned the public about the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was involved in the 2016 elections.

“That’s what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely fake Kremlin-pushed conspiracy theory,” said representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leads the persecution. (Television / AP Senate)

Trump is accused of seeking investigations – and investigations into political enemy Joe Biden and Mr. Biden’s son – for his own political advantage while holding back Congress-approved military aid.

“You can imagine what a danger this country poses,” Mr. Schiff said during the hearing.

Trump is on trial in the Senate after the House accused him last month, accusing him of misusing his office by Ukraine to request the investigation, while refusing the help of an American ally at war with neighboring Russia.

The president faces a second accusation article accusing him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House Investigation.

Republicans, tired of the long hours in the first days of the procedure, have defended Mr. Trump’s actions where necessary and consider the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in the midst of his re-election campaign.

Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.

No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help him cheat in our elections

With Chief Justice John Roberts in the presidency, Democrats on Thursday showed that the motives of Mr. Trump were clear.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help cheat on our elections,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told the senators. He said the founders of the nation would be shocked. “The president’s behavior is wrong. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

They mocked Mr Trump’s claim that he had good reasons to press Ukraine to investigate his political enemies.

It was Mr. Trump who was involved in a shocking abuse of power, not former Vice President Biden or other Trump enemies, said Texas representative Sylvia Garcia.

There was “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Mr. Biden did something inappropriate in dealing with Ukraine, said Ms. Garcia, a former judge.

The Democratic House would not give us lawyers, or not just one witness, but now demand that the Republican Senate provide the witnesses that the House has never sought or even asked for? They had their chance, but pretended to hurry. Most unfair and corrupt hearing in the history of the congress!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Mr. Trump, together with Mr. Giuliani, investigated Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, to investigate debunked theories about which nation was guilty of interference with the American elections of 2016.

The president’s defense waited for his turn, which can come Saturday.

“We will conduct a strong defense of both facts and refute what they said,” said Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Prior to the day of the day, Republican Senator Roy Blunt said the Democrats suggested ‘admirable presentations’, but added:’ They basically have about an hour of presentation and they gave it six times on Tuesday and eight times yesterday. There is just not much news here. “

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged that many senators “really don’t want to be here”. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters during a pause in the trial on Thursday (Jose Luis Magana / AP)

But Mr. Schumer said that Mr. Schiff had outlined a convincing case about Mr. Trump’s pressure on Ukraine and the plan to cover up the charges, and that many Republicans heard it for the first time.

He claimed that they could not be “glued” to Mr. Schiff’s testimony.

Once reluctant to take charges during an election year, the Democrats are now marching towards a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

Mr Trump canceled the procedure in a tweet on Thursday morning and declared them the “most unfair and corrupt hearing in the history of the congress!”

Each party has a maximum of three days to present its case.

After the prosecutors are ready, probably on Friday, the lawyers of the president have no less than 24 hours.

It is unclear how much time they will actually take, but Mr. Trump’s team promises not only to defend the president, but to take the case of the Democrats apart.

The Senate is expected to take Sunday off and continue next week.

