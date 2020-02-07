In more recent footage, President Donald Trump was seen mocking the national anthem in front of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Now This News was able to get footage of Trump dancing and pointing at people while Demi Lovato put on the “Star-Spangled Banner”. Trump wasn’t at the game that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but at his own Super Bowl party at the White House. This was an interesting move by Trump as he was very vocal about players standing during the national anthem.

Despite his well-documented criticism of players protesting the pic.twitter.com/znlbHc1hck anthem, Trump was filmed when he mocked the national anthem during a Super Bowl party

– NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2020

Trump was already at a rally in Alabama in 2017 and is known to have noticed how NFL players “ruined the game” with their protest during the anthem. “This is a total disregard for our heritage,” he said at the time about NBC Sports Boston. “It is a total disregard for everything we stand for.

“Wouldn’t you like to see one of these NFL owners if someone disregards our flag would you say, ‘Get the son-in-law out of the field immediately. Get out! He’s fired.'”

Trump continued that NFL TV ratings fell due to kneeling. “Do you know what hurts the game more than that?” he said. “When people like you turn on TV and you see these people bend their knees when they play our great national anthem”

Kneeling started with former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016. Kaepernick first sat during the national anthem, but when he spoke to former army colleague Nate Boyer, who is an Army veteran, Kaepernick began protesting the treatment of black Americans in the United States and for racial inequality.

“I’m not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that suppresses black and colored people,” Kaepernick told NFL.com after sitting for the first time in the national anthem played against in a preseason game the US took place Green Bay Packers. “For me it’s bigger than football and it would be selfish for me to look away. There are bodies on the street and people who get paid leave and get away with murder.”

With the change, Kaepernick has not been in the NFL since the termination of his contract in 2017. Since then, some players have been kneeling during the national anthem and there are players who stay in the locker room while the song is playing.

What do you think of the President’s misconduct during the anthem? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.