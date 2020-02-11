Although many eyes are on the democratic race in the New Hampshire area code, it has recently been reported that a Republican side emerged victorious. As USA Today reported, President Donald Trump won the GOP New Hampshire Primary, which took place on February 11. According to the news, many have spoken, including the president himself.

In response to his win in New Hampshire, Trump retweeted a user who boldly wrote: “WINNER – PRESIDENT TRUMP”. He has also published many tweets on the democratic field of candidates. Many others, both supporters and critics of the president, flocked to Twitter to comment on the news.

“Well, it looks like #Trump is #WINNING,” wrote one user.

Wasting all the time! Trump is a 2020 lock # NHprimary2020

– jason (@ jason00351915) February 12, 2020

“His head is already big enough. This is not a” winning “thing,” wrote another user about Trump’s top prize in New Hampshire. “It’s basically a participation fee.”

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar were strong on the democratic side. But the area code also prompted Andrew Yang to suspend his presidential campaign, an announcement he made shortly after the 8:00 p.m. New Hampshire polls ended. ET. Shortly after its unveiling, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced that he would end his presidential campaign via CNN.

Not nearly as many Republicans run as Democrats, but in primary education, Trump encountered opposition from the former Massachusetts governor, Bill Weld.

Months before elementary school, Weld spoke to The Hill about how he hoped to win elementary school in New Hampshire.

“If I win primary school in New Hampshire, all bets will be void,” he told Hill.TV in October 2019. “That would normally be fatal for a seated president.”

“I think I can convince people – certainly the farmers in the Midwest,” continued Well, adding that he is certain that he can get support from voters across the country. “The president’s tariff policy was bad for them, and they know that now.”

“What we didn’t know is that he feels very uncomfortable in his skin because he projects all of his reality TV preparation and his image of certainty that he doesn’t have at all,” he added.

Trump’s victory comes a week after he also emerged victorious in the Iowa Caucus on February 4. In the election, the president received 97 percent of the vote, with Walsh and Weld receiving 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively.