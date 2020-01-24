Donald Trump disappointed Impeachment Defense Set in TV 'Death Valley' time slot

advertisement

President Donald Trump said he was disappointed that his impeachment defense had been placed in TV’s “Death Valley” window. In a tweet on Friday, the commander-in-chief wrote: “After being treated incredibly unfairly in the house and then having to endure lies, fraud and deception hour and hour by Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and her crew, it looks like my lawyers need to start on Saturday what is called Death Valley on TV. “

In the meantime, many other Twitter users have commented on the post. One person wrote: “Sir, it’s hard to be you. Maybe next time you shouldn’t smash a desperate ally in the war with Russia to get an announcement of sham investigations, including a Putin, to cover up that we are covering up Interfered in our elections in 2016, and one about your political opponent so you can cheat in 2020. “

“You should definitely take the time to clear up and testify to this little thing,” another person exclaimed. “That’s all you have to do, just sit in front of the Congress or Senate, the articles have been postponed and honestly testify to everything Adam, Nancy and Chuck are wrong about !!”

advertisement

Bullshit. @RepAdamSchiff was masterful. Devastating. Here is his final statement. You should take a look at it … because it could very well be the nail in your political coffin … #Trump #AdamSchiff #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/T3ScoSRcVD

– Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020

“That’s fine, sir, most of us aren’t watching anyway. We hope your lawyers will expand it tomorrow and we’ll see more of it on Monday. No matter what happens, you will win! God Bless America and God Bless You President Trump! ” someone else said.

“Oh, I definitely look at your lawyers. I want them to take them down. I want them to destroy the Democrats and show what it really is. It will probably be the most-watched Saturday event ever,” wrote another user.

Hey, you really want bigger reviews: Testify. Stop hiding behind tweets and surrogates that helplessly mimic your lies, like so many well-paid drones. Man on, put on your big boy pants (but not the tennis white) and ask to testify on Saturday. We all promise to watch. pic.twitter.com/vGcVGsznRt

– Richard J. Brenner #Resist! (@ rjb14) January 24, 2020

“Very few have seen Fox News and the fox business instead. People will see the truth-tellers and defenders of the best president America has ever had! Lots of DVRs so we don’t have to suffer Shifty and his gang,” said one last Trailer said.

advertisement