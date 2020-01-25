Donald Trump did 'nothing wrong', lawyers claim during a trial

advertisement

US President Donald Trump’s lawyers opened their defense on Saturday (Sunday NZT) to accuse Democrats of attempting to annul the 2016 elections, arguing that investigations into Trump’s contacts with Ukraine are not a fact-finding mission but a politically motivated attempt to drive him from the White House.

“They are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told senators. “And we cannot allow that to happen.”

The arguments of Trump’s legal team in Saturday’s rare session (NZT Sunday) were aimed at refuting allegations that the President was abusing his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and then blocked Congress while trying to investigate.

The lawyers are engaged in a broad, aggressive defense claiming a broad picture of presidential powers and portraying Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to ensure that he is not re-elected in November.

“Not only are they asking you to destroy the results of the last election, but as I said before, they are asking you to remove President Trump from an election in about nine months,” Cipollone said.

“They ask you to destroy all ballot papers in this country on your own initiative.”

Although Trump is the one to be tried, the defense team has made it clear that it intends to take a close look at the FBI and consider the case as a mere continuation of the investigation that has overshadowed the president since before he took office – including an in allegations of Russian election interference on his behalf.

Democrats close their opening arguments against US President Donald Trump in his removal sentence.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow suggested that democrats would investigate the president about Ukraine simply because they could not bring him to Russia.

“That – for this,” Sekulow said, holding back a copy of Robert Mueller’s special report, accusing Democrats of trying to “put things into perspective.” That report contained detailed links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but did not claim that there was a criminal conspiracy to make the elections fail.

From the White House, Trump added abusive words, tweeted that his team was conducting his business “against lyin”, cheatin, “Adam” Shifty “Schiff, Cryin” Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi “and others from” the Radical Left.” In the senate traps, Trump Schiff’s lawyers attacked and played clips from earlier statements intended to undermine his credibility.

The Trump team only gave a two-hour presentation, with the core of the case reserved for Monday (NZT Tuesday). Readmission seems likely, given that Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate, and a two-thirds vote would be needed for conviction and dismissal.

The Trump lawyers respond to two disapproval articles approved by the House last month – one accusing him of encouraging Ukraine to investigate Biden, while the government denied military aid to the country, and the other accusing him from obstructing Congress by directing assistants not to testify or produce documents.

EVAN VUCCI / AP

Donald Trump is accused of abusing his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s defense team was central to three days of methodical and passionate arguments from Democrats, who finalize Friday (Saturday NZT) by warning that Trump will continue to abuse his power and endanger US democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 elections. They also begged Republicans to give new testimonials before senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said California representative Adam Schiff, the main manager for democratic accusation. “She’s worth it.”

By making their plea that Trump invited Ukraine to get involved in the 2020 elections, the seven democratic prosecutors spent their arguments with video clips, e-mail correspondence, and lessons in American history.

On Saturday morning (Sunday NZT), the house managers made the procession through the Capitol at 9:30 am to deliver the record of 28,578 pages of their case to the senate.

But the Republicans accused the Democrats of gathering evidence and omitting information that was beneficial to the president, while ending up in nasty, light actions that the president was allowed to take legitimately.

They argued that there was no evidence that Trump made security support dependent on Ukraine and announced an investigation into the Bidens and that Ukraine did not even know that the money was interrupted until shortly before it was released. Trump had reason to worry about corruption in Ukraine and he finally released the aid, they said.

AP

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, accused the Democrats of having destroyed the 2016 US election result.

“Most of the Democratic witnesses never spoke to the president, let alone Ukraine security assistance,” said Deputy White House Michael Purpura.

Pupura told the senators that the other main reason for the July 25 call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the Biden investigation was in line with the president’s concern about corruption, although Trump never mentioned that word, according to the crude transcript released by the White House.

Pupura said that everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” he meant the US, not himself.

“This whole process of accusation is about urging home managers to be able to read everyone’s mind,” Sekulow said. “They can read everyone’s intent. Even if the main speakers, the witnesses themselves, insist that those interpretations are wrong.”

Defense lawyers say that Trump was not only a victim of democratic anger, but also of over-diligent agents and prosecutors. Sekulow cited mistakes made by the FBI in its oversight of a former Trump campaign assistant in the now closed Trump-Russia election investigation.

“You cannot just decide this matter in a vacuum,” he said.

Trump, with his eyes on the audience outside the Senate room, regretted the trial schedule in a tweet and said that “it seems that my lawyers are being forced to start Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

AP

Home accusation manager Adam Schiff, a Californian democrat, said that America deserves a “fair trial”.

The Senate is on its way to a crucial vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from top Trump assistants, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the House. Four Republican senators would be needed to join the Democratic minority to find witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be missing.

On Friday (NZT Saturday), Democrats tried to stay ahead of Trump’s lawyers and attacked lines of defense as “laughable.”

These include that Trump had a legitimate basis to worry about possible corruption in Ukraine and to interrupt military aid to the country. One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, was expected to claim that an unassailable crime requires criminal behavior, although many legal scientists say that this is not true.

With Chief Justice John Roberts chairing, the last day of the Democratic arguments opened with representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger, said the only reason why Trump eventually lost his grip on the help that Ukraine desperately relied on to counter Russian aggression to go was because he was “caught.”

The challenge of the Democrats was clear because they tried to convince not only senators, but an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from his office than to say that it shouldn’t, 45 percent to 40 percent . But a significant percentage, 14 percent, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said that, including majorities from Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

