Donald Widmann II

Donald Carl Widmann II of Fruitland Park, Florida, passed away on Tuesday February 12th, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on March 22, 1943 in Meadville, PA. As a small child, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he graduated from Stranahan High School. He later attended New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where he graduated. Don played high school and college football and has been an avid fan all his life. During the football season, he was easy to find in his lazy boy who watched his favorite college teams compete.

Don’s career began as a biologist with the Florida Game and Fish Commission. He later worked with industrial chemicals distributors with companies such as Penray and Nalco.

Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended the Leesburg Congregation in Florida and was faithful to various teaching and leadership positions in the Church.

He enjoyed nature, especially the sport of duck hunting. He mastered many things in life but was lucky for the ducks, his goal was none of these things. But even without hitting a goal, he could simply enjoy being surrounded by nature.

Don is preceded in death by his father Donald Carl Widmann; his mother Waive Roache Widmann; his wife of 36 and mother of his children, Linda Jean Widmann, and grandson Brody Rue Hietpas; He is survived by his wife Patricia Widmann; Daughters Donna (Keith) Riddle and Carrie (Steve) Hietpas; Sons Bo (Amy) Widmann, Kyle (Heather) Widmann and Dave (Tonya) Roberts; Grandsons Hadley Woods, Marshall, Payton, Brady, Brett and Jake Widmann, Cooper and Colby Tinsley, Colby and Trent Roberts; Granddaughters Katie Woods, Emily Widmann and Kaleigh Tinsley; and his sister Diane (Mac) McDaniel.

We will remember his love for the family and his belief in faith as we have relied on him many times to provide comfort and advice. We will also remember his very great sense of humor, which made us all laugh, often uncontrollably. Remembering and sharing our memories of Don will always put a smile on our face and laugh in our hearts. We love and miss you, DCW.