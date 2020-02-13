The police started quietly and then abandoned a project to address the increasing reports of domestic violence in their ranks.

In the meantime, the head of the women’s hut said it was ridiculous that only a quarter of the police officers who had been classified as violent by the family were investigated by internal investigators.

The existence of the lighthouse project became public for the first time after requests from Stuff.

Between 2015 and 2019, the police investigated 54 officers for family violence allegations.

The project was initiated to respond to the growing “family damage” issue within the police force, according to an internal document obtained in accordance with the Official Information Act.

This document states that “a steady increase in reported family harm incidents involving the police” has drawn attention to police professional conduct investigators who investigated the wrongdoing.

Only one in four police officers exposed to internal allegations of family violence have been charged, according to studies by Stuff.

It cited American research showing that domestic violence is two to four times more common in police families than in the general population.

The overview also mentioned the high-profile case of former Invercargill policeman Ben McLean, who was detained for at least 17 years in 2017 for killing his wife and shooting her new partner.

Blair McKenzie talks about a generation curse of family damage before embarking on the White Ribbon bike tour around New Zealand’s South Island.

The measures discussed in the overview of the lighthouse project included training, advice, support, social welfare grants, and a clear policy on family damage.

Police deputy chief executive Kaye Ryan said in a statement that family damage was taken extremely seriously by the police.

The lighthouse project was scheduled to pilot in Canterbury in early 2019, but was “detached from the district’s priorities after the March 15 attacks in Christchurch,” she said.

“However, this does not mean that the problems originally identified by the lighthouse project are not addressed.

“In fact, they were placed in a broader wellness context that covered all aspects of employee wellbeing.”

Between 2015 and 2019, the police, according to Stuff, examined 54 officers for allegations of domestic violence.

An internal document reveals police concerns about increasing reports of violence in the family in which their employees are involved (file photo).

Allegations were confirmed in 32 cases involving sworn personnel.

But only eight of these 32 were charged and only three were convicted.

One officer was released, six resigned during the trial, and nine subsequently left the police.

Strangulation is such a strong forerunner for someone who eventually dies in a domestic violence incident. It was recently classified as a separate crime.

Ang Jury, manager of the women’s hut, said domestic violence has long been a problem with police officers as well as with the military.

“It is certainly not a secret.

“The police are a huge organization … it is not surprising that they would have a problem. It is problematic if they are the people tasked with dealing with the general public.”

The jury was not impressed by the fact that only a quarter of the officials who were the subject of allegations confirmed by internal investigations went to court.

“It’s ridiculous. Our statistics are bad enough.”

In response, Ryan said that while internal investigations could confirm violations of the police code of conduct, it did not necessarily mean that the incidents reached the criminal trial threshold.