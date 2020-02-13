Mendocino County: The inventory of houses and condominiums available in Mendocino County at the end of January is 249. This is 27 percent below the inventory in January 2019 (339) and slightly above the inventory in the past month (247). New sales (59) in Mendocino County in January were 69 percent faster than January 2019 (35) and 79 percent faster than last month (33).

Mendocino County has a 4.2 month inventory based on its current sales pace. The average market days for houses sold in the Mendocino district in January were 152 days. For the purposes of our MLS (BAREIS), “Days on Market” means the time from the first inclusion of the property in the MLS until the date on which the property is placed in the status “pending” (all conditions removed). On average, it can take between 0 and 30 additional days for properties to be closed after pending. The average price of the 35 homes closed in Mendocino County in January was $ 380,000. That is 4 percent less than the average price in January 2019 ($ 396,000).

Ukiah: The stock of houses and condos for sale in Ukiah at the end of January is 37 houses. This is the lowest inventory level in Ukiah in the past 18 months. It is 42 percent below the January 2019 level (64) and slightly below last month’s inventory level (39). There were 16 new sales in January. This is just under the number of sales in January 2019 (17) and 100% above the sales pace of the last month (eight). Based on the current sales pace, there is an inventory of 2.3 months. The market days for the nine closings last month were 94 days. The average price of homes sold in Ukiah last year was between $ 360,000 and $ 480,000. The average price for houses closed in January was $ 424,000.

Hopland and Talmage: The inventory of houses and condominiums for sale in Hopland and Talmage at the end of January is seven houses. This is 30 percent less than in January 2019 (10) and 42 percent less than last month (12). There were five new sales for January. This is comparable to a sale in January 2019 and no new sales in the past month. Based on the current sales pace, a stock of seven months is provided. The days in the market for the last close in the last month were 47 days. The average price of homes sold in Hopland / Talmage last year was between $ 250,000 and $ 800,000. The price of the house that closed in January was $ 363,000.

Redwood Valley and Calpella: The inventory of homes and condos for sale in Redwood Valley and Calpella at the end of January is 11 homes. This is 50 percent lower than in January 2019 (22) and just below last month’s inventory (12). There were three new sales for January. This corresponds to two sales in January 2019 and no new sales in the past month. Based on the current sales pace, there is an inventory of 3.7 months. The market days for the two closings last month were 182 days. The average price of homes sold in Redwood Valley / Calpella last year was between $ 400,000 and $ 550,000. The average price for houses closed in January was $ 537,000.