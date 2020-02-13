Fifty-three years ago today, on February 13, 1967, Dolly Parton’s debut album was aptly titled Hello, I’m Dolly.

The then 21-year-old Parton wrote or co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the record, including two of his singles: “I Wasted My Tears”, which could not be chartered, and “Something Fishy”, which ended up in the top 20. Curly Putman wrote the other single from the “Dumb Blonde” project, which reached number 24 on the charts. Hello, I’m Dolly myself and ended up at number 11 on the country album charts.

Though not released as singles, Parton also included in her debut CD songs that she wrote that were hits for other artists, including “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” that Fred Foster had recorded; “Fuel to the Flame”, a hit for Skeeter Davis; and “I’m in No Condition”, which was also published in 1967 by Hank Williams Jr.

Hello, I’m Dolly was the only album that Parton released on the record label Monument. After the release of the record, it caught the attention of Porter Waggoner and became part of his TV show and tour show. Then she signed with his label RCA Records.

Although Hello, I’m Dolly was considered a success, it would be six more studio albums and a compilation album, The Best of Dolly Parton, before Parton would hit # 1. In 1971, Parton finally topped the charts with “Joshua”, the title track of their seventh studio album.

In 1972, Parton released Hello, I’m Dolly, along with their 1970 album As Long as I Love as part of the two-album set The World of Dolly Parton. Hello, I’m Dolly can be streamed and bought on Amazon.

