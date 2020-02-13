From day one, Dolly Parton has told compelling, believable stories that speak for the people of East Tennessee without being limited to regional appeal. Her debut album “Hello, I’m Dolly” from 1967 proves this with characters ranging from a woman who gives life advice to her younger sister to another who is ready to become Biblical and put stones on the to throw future bride of a former lover.

Read on to find out how The Boot rates the tracks of a classic and influential 12-song collection with no duds.

12

“I wasted my tears” A small army of backup singers creates a strangely jubilant mood in a song that helps the narrator drive out the heartbreak of the past. On the second thought, it may make sense that a song about escaping from the grip of an ankle sounds so peppy.

11

“I am in no condition.” One of the masters of heartache songs came up with a figure that was trampled on by men so that even someone does not consider it a love interest. Maybe the same woman has experienced “give and take”?

10

“Postpone it until tomorrow” Parton welcomes the nifty Nashville sound with this song about trying to avoid an upcoming breakup. It is a good example of her songwriting and deserves credit for kicking off her mainstream career.

9

“Fuel to flame” Parton and her uncle Bill Owens wrote the dream of this song artist from the 1960s. Skeeter Davis had a top 15 hit with her 1967 version.

8th

“The little things” Little oversights like not buying your significant other candy can be annoying, but the partner in this story really dropped the ball when he forgot her birthday.

7

“The company you keep” While other songs on Hello, I’m Dolly offer first-person perspectives for everyday heartaches and nuisances, this song offers little sisterly advice from one character to another.

6

“The give and take” Many of Parton’s storytellers learn that sometimes there is more to a relationship than you get back. This is certainly the case here, since Parton’s character recognizes that she “gave everything I can give and take, what I can take”.

5

“Your Ole Handy Man” For the narrator of this song, the so-called “women’s work” falls on her plate … like any other task in the yard and around the house. It’s one of the big sendups of supposed domestic bliss.

4

“Something fishy” Had Brad Paisley been born much earlier and could have gone on tour with his buddy Little Jimmy Dickens, this (in a good way) clever set of lyrics would have been the ultimate answer song for “I’m Gonna Miss Her”. “

3

“I have lived my life” “I have lived my life and am only 18 years old,” begins this powerful interpretation of the everyday people that Parton observed during his childhood in rural Tennessee.

2

“Stupid blonde” Parton has always made a bit of fun, but as this beginning track shows, she’s not a stupid blonde. If you believe otherwise, you should feel warned: she always gets the last laugh.