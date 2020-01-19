Dolly Parton was born in Tennessee

advertisement

Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on January 19, 1946 in a small one-room cottage in Sevier County, Tenn.

Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who supervised her birth with a bag of oatmeal.

Parton showed an early tendency to music and started singing in the church when she was a little girl. By the time Parton was eight, she was writing songs and playing the guitar; she made her first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry when she was only 10 years old. The future musical legend started performing as a child in the Cas Walker radio show and released her first single “Puppy Love” when she was 13 years old.

After graduating from high school in 1964, Parton moved to Nashville to pursue her dreams of a country music career – and did not have to wait long for her dreams to come true: A year later, in 1965, Parton was signed with Combine Publishing House and Monument Records. In 1966, two songs Parton wrote with her uncle, Bill Owens – “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” and “The Company You Keep” – became Top 10 hits for Bill Phillips.

It wasn’t long before Parton found success for herself as an artist: she achieved a Top 30 hit in 1967 with “Dumb Blonde” from her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly. In the same year, Parton joined Porter Wagoner for his weekly TV show, The Porter Wagoner Show, as well as for his tour show; Parton stayed with Wagoner until 1974, when she started alone, a movement that inspired her to write her number 1 hit ‘I Will Always Love You’.

After her professional split of Wagoner, Parton launched her own variety TV show, Dolly !, which was broadcast during one season, from 1976 to 1977. In 1980, Parton starred in her first feature film, 9 to 5. She wrote and also took the title track of the film, with which she earned her two Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination for the best original song. The singer has since appeared in various other films, including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias and Joyful Noise.

Parton opened its Dollywood theme park in 1986, partly to help employ unemployed people in her hometown. To date, the park remains one of the most popular and most visited theme parks in the nation.

Parton, who continues to make and perform music, says that songwriting will always be her first love.

“I still write in the same way and for the same reasons,” she tells the Dallas Observer. “I have to put things down. Everything is a song for me and I have the gift of rhyme, so I just always write things. The more you live, the more you have to write, and the more you write, the more you are good at it are “

The iconic artist, whose life was recorded in the popular TV film, Coat of Many Colors, in 2015, remains modest about her numerous achievements.

“I think it’s great that I’ve earned my living with something that I love doing,” says Parton (quote via Opry.com). “I see someone in my family in everyone I meet. And I never see myself as a star. I always think I am a working girl, and I have to put food on many tables. I am like my father in that respect “

Parton became an official member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1969. She was recorded in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

