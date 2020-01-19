Dolly Parton through the years

advertisement

Dolly Parton is one of the most recognizable stars of country music since its entry into the genre in the 1960s. Most country fans now know her story: the education of singer East Tennessee was not easy, but she was able to start her career at a young age on radio programs and reach Nashville for a music career when she was 18.

Since her first days in Music City, Parton has become a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won numerous prizes, including Grammy Awards, CMA Awards and ACM Awards. The singer has used her status as a country icon in a position as an icon, period, thanks in part to her Dollywood theme park, which is located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., And her roles on the big screen, including Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5 , a film in which Parton received an Oscar for the best original song.

Whether you are a relatively new Parton fan or have been with her since she first appeared with Porter Wagoner, you will certainly get a kick to see the evolution of the singer through the past five decades in the above gallery.

