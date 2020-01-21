Dolly Parton receives a greeting card line + more

advertisement

Welcome to The Boot’s News Roundup, a morning overview of the news that fans of country music should know. Read on for more information about the latest developments in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Country legend Dolly Parton inspires a new line of greeting cards from American Greetings. Per MusicRow, both physical and digital maps are illustrated with iconic “Dolly-isms” and other pieces of wisdom from the singer. No details are yet known about when exactly these cards will be on the shelves, but American Greetings has released its first Parton-themed e-card on January 19, in honor of the singer’s birthday. Fans can sign up via the company’s website for more information about when the tickets will be available.

Country newcomer Ross Ellis has signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville. In the years since he moved to Music City, Ellis has released several singles and written songs for some of the greatest artists in the country, including Tim McGraw. The artist says: “When I moved to this town five years ago, I was broke, I might have written five songs and I didn’t know a soul on Music Row. Now, with an army of personal and professional support behind me and, most importantly, , God, I am ready for what goes on on this crazy journey. And yes, new music is needed very quickly! “

advertisement

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee have announced plans for a tour on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the release of the iconic film Urban Cowboy. The duo started the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour on Saturday (January 18) in Okeechobee, Fla. And will stop in Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa and Texas, along with performing various shows at the Mickey Gilley’s Shanghai Theater in Branson, Mo., throughout 2020. For more information, check out the Gilley’s official website, the singer’s club.

Thanks to Missing Piece Group

Puss N Boots, a super trio of star women in music consisting of Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, have announced plans for their second full album. Entitled Sister, the 14-track album combines songs written by Jones, Dobson and Popper in addition to covers of classics such as “The Grass Is Blue” by Dolly Parton and “Angel Dream” by Tom Petty. To celebrate the release of February 14, Puss N Boots gives two shows in New York City, on February 14 and 15. Fans can now pre-order the album.

Getty Images, Rick Diamond

The iconic country trio the Gatlin Brothers has announced plans to continue their 65-year anniversary tour with a whole host of new dates in 2020. According to a press release, the band will perform more than 60 shows this year, including their first stop of 2020 at the Meyer Theater in Green Bay, Wisc., Which took place on Friday (January 17). Additional shows are scheduled for locations in Arizona, Washington, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, and California, and more dates are expected to follow in the coming weeks. Find a complete list of shows and ticket details on the band’s official website.

The notorious Stringdusters string player, Jeremy Garrett, will release his very first solo album ever in 2020. TItled Circles, the album has eight tracks, including “I Am Who I Am”, with Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers, and writes along with some of Americana’s most sought after forge, including Donna Ulisse, Darrell Scott and Josh Shilling. Fans can now order the album in advance (or save it in advance).

.

advertisement