Dolly Parton has always been one of the most cited country singers. Parton is now working with American Greetings to integrate their timeless music and unique products for the greeting card company.

Parton announced the partnership in a tweet on January 17th, telling the tweet “Soon to be in a mailbox near you”. I am very happy to announce my next series of greeting cards with @.greetings! ‘

In the coming months, the company will be releasing a series of cards containing a number of Parton’s classic “Dolly Isms”. The first product was announced a few days before Parton’s birthday on January 19. Fittingly, the product is a birthday audio and video e-card “SmashUp”, which was inspired by one of the Parton classics “9 to 5”. ‘

“I’m so excited to start this relationship with the people at American Greetings,” Parton said in a statement released on their official website. “When I got this opportunity, I knew it was perfect for me. I love interacting with people in a unique way. The ability to incorporate products that reflect my music and the lessons I learn who have learned over the years and are inspired makes this thing special.

“I know firsthand how a few words on a card can change someone’s day for the better,” she continues. “I look forward to working with the American Greetings creative group to develop cards that do just that!”

The news of Parton’s partnership with American Greetings comes days after the singer announced that she has thousands of unrecorded original songs that she plans to release after her death. In 2019, the singer released her Netflix series Heartstrings, which brought some of Parton’s classics like “Jolene” to life.

