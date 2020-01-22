Dolly Parton publishes funny throwback photos to mock social media

advertisement

Dolly Parton loves a good joke, even if it’s at their expense! The country music icon has recently made social media excited by sharing four photos of her at different stages of her career, including business attire, a Christmas sweater, a black and white photo, and posing as a playboy bunny to deal with four main social media platforms.

“Get a woman who can do everything,” Parton labeled the photos.

The fans quickly intervened to praise the 74-year-old for her humorous contribution.

“Dolly – that confirms why you’re the best,” said Canadian singer Brett Kissell.

“Omg. You’re the best dolly !! and one of my superheroes of all time,” wrote one fan.

“This could be my favorite post! And that says something!” another person wrote.

Parton might have just celebrated another birthday, but she won’t slow down that quickly – and she doesn’t plan to slow down after she dies. The Tennessee native announces that she has enough songs that her music can still share for years after her death.

“I have hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs – much of it has never been recorded before,” Parton told Jad Abumrad in the last episode of WNYC’s “Dolly Parton’s America” ​​podcast. “There is enough stuff to keep going with my music forever, to make scrapbooks, to do new and original things.”

Parton not only makes enough music for the years after her death, but also consciously plans how her music should be published.

“I never want to leave my things in the same shape as Prince or Aretha or anyone who doesn’t plan ahead,” Parton said. “I hope that my music stays behind. I hope it always stays alive. I think many other things can go away. But I would like to think that I left some good pieces of music.”

Parton has been nominated for two Grammy Awards scheduled for the ceremony this weekend. The Grand Ole Opry member is nominated for For King & Country for the best song written for visual media, for “Girl In the Movies” and for “God Only Knows” for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song”.

Photo credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris

