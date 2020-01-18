Dolly Parton changed everything for King & Country plans

advertisement

Christian music duo For King & Country can’t believe how much the collaboration with Dolly Parton changed their plans in 2020. In a new interview, the Christian duo reflects on the Grammy nomination they received for their work with the country legend.

Joel and Luke Smallbone remixed their song “God Only Knows” in 2019 to record Parton, and the result received a Grammy nomination for Best Christian Music Performance / Best Contemporary Song.

Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom wrote the song together with the duo. The Parton version was the last in a series of remixes, and the nomination was a shock to the team.

“There are a couple of versions of this song,” Luke told the boat in an interview. “There is one with Timbaland and Echosmith, and Dolly’s was the last hurray. When we woke up this morning and found out that it was the Dolly version [nominated for a Grammy], it was a wonderful moment because it was like that has given a lot of life and so much heart for this song. “

“Music takes such windy streets,” adds Joel. “I’m sitting here in early 2020 and we have our plans. But in 2019 none of our plans had anything to do with a Dolly Parton feature, CMA stuff, Grammys.”

“You never know where it’s going,” thought Luke. “We are very grateful to be sitting here at these moments. The last six months of last year have almost killed us, but at the same time, if you have a moment, you can think.”

Parton played the uplifting song at the 2019 CMA Awards alongside the smallbones. The brothers also performed a show stop performance of “Little Drummer Boy” at the 2019 CMA Country Christmas television special.

For King & Country previously won Grammys in 2014 for the best contemporary Christian music / song for “Messengers” and the best contemporary Christian music album for Run Wild. Live Free. Love strong.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be presented on January 26th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the pre-ceremony on the Grammy website as the live broadcast airs on CBS. Alicia Keys will host the award show.

