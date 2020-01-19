Dolly Parton and Katey Sagal share advice - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shawn Johnson, 28; Drea de Matteo, 48; Katey Sagal, 66; Dolly Parton, 74.

Dolly Parton (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

advertisement

Happy birthday: hit the road where you’ve never been. Relive old ideas and give them a makeover. It is time to expand your interests and put your energy into things that yield high emotional, financial and physical returns. An enthusiastic attitude and a well thought-out schedule help you to reach your desired destination. Romance will improve your life. Your numbers are 6, 18, 23, 28, 31, 38, 45.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): Look back and you will find the answer to a dilemma. Use intelligence to outwit someone who is trying to abuse you. Do not feel that you have to make an impulsive movement because someone else does. Do your own thing. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A partnership looks promising. Discuss your financial expectations, legality, contracts and obligations, and discover exactly how well you measure. Be careful not to act hastily. Time works in your favor. Romance will improve your day. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): Do your own thing. Working alone helps prevent interference. Learn from mistakes and let your energy flow to activities and events that provide valuable information. Do not participate in a person’s brain games or high pressure tactics. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t feel uncomfortable; embrace what is available and use your imagination to think of ways to get the best out of every situation. Romance someone you love, and it will improve your relationship and put a smile on your face. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Sit quietly, see what you have to work with and focus on stability and safety. Do not make unnecessary changes or impulsive purchases. Someone who is jealous tries to mess with your mind. Be honest, sincere and have control over the situation. 2 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Participate in something that you enjoy. Meeting with friends or family members will lead to a change in the way you view your heritage. A reunion will connect you again with someone you miss in your life. Continue carefully. 2 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): Plan a trip or contact base with someone who inspires you to do and be your very best. Don’t worry about what others think, say or do. It is up to you to make decisions that deliver the results that make you happy. 4 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): a positive attitude will lead to favorable results. Talk to someone who can help you change your life. Discuss how you want to proceed and what role you want him or her to play. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): A dark matter will cause a problem for you. It is best to be honest and rid yourself of any connection with someone who tends to exaggerate or manipulate situations to meet his or her needs. Protect your reputation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): Take matters into your own hands. If you want something, ask for it. Don’t wait for someone to beat you in your own game. Plan something romantic or use your persuasiveness to involve someone more in your life. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): Keep your emotions under control when you have personal discussions that can affect your quality of life. Collect information and take care of things personally. Don’t let anyone speak or act on your behalf. Make your position clear. 2 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Take your concerns seriously and do something to bring about change. You learn something new when you enter into an emotional discussion with someone in your area. Be true to yourself and be honest with others. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are stylish, imaginative and realistic. You are a leader and a negotiator.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.

advertisement