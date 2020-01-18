Dog The bounty hunter's daughter bangs him in the middle of a new woman

advertisement

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapmandaughter Lyssa beat him up again in the midst of her feud over his girlfriend.

Lyssa is outraged that Duane, 66, allows family buddies Moon angell move to his house after his wife BethTragic death of larynx cancer last summer.

Lyssa and her stepsister Cecily Both have raised concerns based on the past of Angell and her son Justin Bihag.

Following these complaints, Duane found in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that, unlike his children, Angell spent the worst time in his life with him.

He assured fans via radar that he had no intention of replacing his beloved Beth with Angell.

“Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She went through many ups and downs with my family, ”Dog said. “All my children are grown up and on their own. There is no one left to help me!”

“The moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future will bring, but now I need it? “He admitted. “There will never be a Mrs. Dog again, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.”

Last month his daughter Lyssa had a bad Twitter feud with Angell and replied to a report that has since been deleted that she is with Dog.

“You are a disgusting woman,” wrote the 32-year-old Lyssa on December 18 in a tweet to Angell the lowest scum on the planet – which was not far from your previous location for you. God will marry you !!!. ‘

In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, 32-year-old Lyssa has fueled the feud again. She has accused her father of trying to “blackmail” her and reveal details of some apparent suicide attempts in her past.

Lyssa first wrote that she was upset at how “the one person” she “believed” in was “wrong”.

“Realizing everything, and the one person more believed in than anyone else was a fake,” wrote Baby Lyssa. “I hope you have some barking snakes.”

She also added a tweet with the hashtag “#FalseProfit”.

Then she called Duane by name and called him a “bastard” who threatened to tell the world about her earlier attempts to commit suicide.

“Now I realize that you are just a bastard. I fought an evil even though you really are. You always have been. You are the common denominator. … Take your best picture. Tell the world about my suicide attempts. tell the world all of my problems you are trying to blackmail me. i will tell the world myself. all of my problems, my shortcomings. i have them all ?! how about you? !!

“When he spoke to my father last night, he threatened to tell the world about my attempted suicide. So I feel like I have to tell the truth myself before he can act against me as his girlfriend. I admit everything I’ve done. I am not perfect. I have a story, I have CPTSD, I have relationship problems. I am confused and will continue. But I’m never blackmailed. I would admit everything. Because I have to learn from my mistakes. “

She then added a hashtag for the sentence: “I know everything you need to say about me.”

Lyssa noted that a suicide attempt in question had occurred “this year”.

She said she wanted to speak out because she feared her father would let it go.

Lyssa added: “Threat will never silence me. I thought about how I would deal with this news, how I would hide and lie. Then I decided to take it into my own hands. I will never be blackmailed because I will admit my mistakes [and] shortcomings. ‘

She ended her ranting with a hashtag for the phrase “tell these people something they don’t know about me” and a direct challenge for Dog.

“Come @ me bro @DogBountyHunter,” she wrote.

Chapman did not respond to his daughter’s allegations, but after Lyssa’s last volley, he previously told Radar how Angell had simply helped him through a difficult time after losing Beth.

“I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Chapman woman, but I did ask him for a friend and he gave me the moon,” Duane said at the time.

