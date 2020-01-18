advertisement

The ongoing drama between Moon Angell and “baby” Lyssa Chapman has hit social media again. The daughter of the dog of the same name, the bounty hunter, posted a meme about karma on Instagram. Given Chapman’s heated feud with Angell on social media, she’s obviously aimed at her.

“Karma is only a bitch if you are,” Chapman wrote alongside the hashtags for “In Dog we trust” and “Hi my name is Karma”.

The controversial back and forth began after the death of Chapman’s mother Beth, who had died of cancer complications during the summer. In the following months, Duane Chapman turned to Angell, the former assistant to his late wife and long-time friend of his family. While he recently broke his silence about the ordeal, he denied any romantic involvement; his daughter sees her as someone who moves in with her father in his time of grief.

Just earlier this week, Lyssa Chapman tweeted about how she hopes 2020 will “keep the liars, cheaters, and disloyal people out of my life.” Cecily Chapman, Duane Chapman’s stepdaughter, has also spoken out publicly against Angell, though not quite as often as “Baby” Lyssa. On Wednesday, Cecily tweeted that Angell and her family “all fraudsters ask the people who are often robbed”.

While Chapman wrote many posts on the subject, Angell previously responded to a number of tweets that have now been deleted. She recently appeared on an Instagram photo next to “Dog” Chapman, where he thanked in the caption.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the reality TV star spoke openly about the emptiness that Beth’s death left in his life.

“I need attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of all?'” Chapman admitted, adding, “I need love.”

Chapman’s manager at Brillstein Entertainment added, “The dog is very lonely. I have been to the hospital with him in many places and it has been very difficult. He is lost, but he knows he has to go on and take care of his family. “

The online feud has also affected Chapman’s real life. Recently “Dog” and Angell celebrated the holidays together, although all of his children in the photo were noticeably absent.

